ITV PLC (ITV.L)

ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

ITV Plc : ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne . Continues to believe in strategic logic and potential benefits of acquiring eOne .Appears this value is different to level at which board of eone would currently engage in a more formal process.  Full Article

STV reports 50 percent rise in first-hlaf pretax profit
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Stv Group Plc : H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 56.2 million stg . Interim dividend up 33 percent to 4 penceper share . H1 pretax profit £10.2m, +50 percent . Stv national airtime revenue is expected to be down 6% in q3, resulting in a cumulative position from january to september of down 3% .Strong growth in regional market during first half is expected to continue, up 18% in q3, with a cumulative position from january to end september up 20%.  Full Article

ITV says proposed combination with Entertainment One has strong strategic rationale
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

ITV Plc : Response to Entertainment One announcements . Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of eOne to combine two companies. Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Believes that proposed combination with eOne has strong strategic rationale and would further accelerate ITV's rebalancing of business . ITV also reserves right to withdraw, vary or amend proposal, in whole or in part, at any time . Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Proposal represents a significant premium over undisturbed eOne share price, prior to impact of recent bid speculation . Proposal represents a premium of 19.3 pct over eOne's share price of 197.90 pence on Aug. 8 2016, last business day preceding proposal . Proposal represents a premium of 41.1 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 167.28 pence in 1 month period to July 11 2016 . Proposal is subject to normal diligence and any transaction would require board approval and customary other approvals. .Says proposal represents a premium of 46.7 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 160.89 pence in 6 month period to July 11 2016.  Full Article

ITV CEO says too early to predict impact of Brexit on ad market
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Itv : Ceo says too early to say what impact Brexit vote will have on ad markets after September . Ceo says still have a long way to go in our turnaround programme . Ceo says am committed to ITV . Ceo says cost cutting plan will not include money spent on programmes, may include job cuts . Ceo says haven't heard any rumours that any buyer is looking at ITV due to weak pound Further company coverage: [ITV.L] (London newsroom) ((uk.online@reuters.com; 0207 542 7717;)).  Full Article

ITV says to sell UTV Ireland to Virgin Media
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

ITV Plc : ITV sells UTV Ireland . ITV Plc today announces that it has agreed to sell UTV Ireland to Virgin Media, subject to regulatory approval .Virgin will take over existing 10-year programme supply agreement with ITV Global Entertainment.  Full Article

