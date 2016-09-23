Intertain Group Ltd (ITX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intertain announces shareholder approval of arrangement to facilitate UK strategic initiatives

Intertain Group Ltd : Intertain announces shareholder approval of arrangement to facilitate UK strategic initiatives . Says arrangement was approved by more than 99.98% of all shares represented at annual and special meeting of shareholders .Deadline for shareholders to elect to receive exchangeable shares under arrangement will be extended beyond September 30, 2016.

Jackpotjoy to list on the London Stock Exchange

Jackpotjoy Plc : Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange . Intention to apply for admission of its shares to standard listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on LSE . Expects that admission will occur in early to mid-october 2016 .Credit Suisse and Canaccord Genuity are acting as financial advisors to special committee of board of company.

Intertain Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

Intertain Group Ltd : Intertain announces second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 loss per share $0.39 . Q2 revenue rose 22 percent to $118.8 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.40, revenue view C$110.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 . Confirms previously announced full-year guidance on revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share .Full-year 2016 earnings per share view C$2.02, revenue view C$490.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Intertain names Andrew Mciver as new CEO

Intertain Group Ltd : Intertain special committee updates on strategic review process . Says appointment of Neil Goulden as its new chairman of board and Andrew Mciver as its new CEO and as a director . Special committee expects to provide a further update regarding status of strategic review by no later than end of July 2016. . Says special committee expects to provide a further update regarding status of strategic review by no later than end of July 2016 . Says board intends to propose its recommended alternative to shareholders for consideration and a vote at a shareholders meeting . Says Intertain is also actively searching for a new CFO in light of Keith Laslop's new role as president of Intertain Bahamas . Says intends to appoint its new CFO as soon as practicable .Says Laslop will continue as CFO.

Intertain Group reports quarterly net income C$0.14/share

Intertain Group Ltd : Intertain announces first quarter 2016 financial results, update on process to enhance shareholder value . Quarterly revenue C$128.5 million versus C$32.8 million . Quarterly adjusted net income per share C$0.62 . Quarterly net income per share C$0.14 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.50, revenue view C$120.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Confirming its previously announced 2016 full year financial guidance.

Intertain Group Ltd raises FY 2015 guidance

Intertain Group Ltd:Expects FY 2015 total revenue of $365 mln to $375 mln as compared to the previously reported guidance of $325 mln to $355mln.Expects FY 2015 total adjusted net income of $104 mln to $109 mln as compared to previously reported guidance of $93 mln to $106 mln.Expects FY 2015 diluted adjusted net income per share of $1.60 to $1.67 as compared to the previously reported guidance of $1.40 to $1.60.