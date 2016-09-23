Intertain Group Ltd (ITX.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Intertain announces shareholder approval of arrangement to facilitate UK strategic initiatives
Intertain Group Ltd
Jackpotjoy to list on the London Stock Exchange
Jackpotjoy Plc : Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange . Intention to apply for admission of its shares to standard listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on LSE . Expects that admission will occur in early to mid-october 2016 .Credit Suisse and Canaccord Genuity are acting as financial advisors to special committee of board of company. Full Article
Intertain Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
Intertain Group Ltd
Intertain names Andrew Mciver as new CEO
Intertain Group Ltd
Intertain Group reports quarterly net income C$0.14/share
Intertain Group Ltd
Intertain Group Ltd raises FY 2015 guidance
Intertain Group Ltd:Expects FY 2015 total revenue of $365 mln to $375 mln as compared to the previously reported guidance of $325 mln to $355mln.Expects FY 2015 total adjusted net income of $104 mln to $109 mln as compared to previously reported guidance of $93 mln to $106 mln.Expects FY 2015 diluted adjusted net income per share of $1.60 to $1.67 as compared to the previously reported guidance of $1.40 to $1.60. Full Article
