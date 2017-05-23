Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 23 (Reuters) - Aurvista Gold Corp :Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO.Aurvista Gold Corp - Hornor recently served as vice president and executive vice president for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. for 10 years.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Ivanhoe mines receives third of five scheduled $41.2 million installment payments from Zijin mining group as part of zijin's $412 million investment in the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in DRC .Remaining $82.4 million is required to be paid in two further equal installments, next installment due on february 8, 2017.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Board of Directors has authorized company to seek strategic advice at project and corporate levels .Authorized strategic advice "to help address unsolicited interest that company and its projects have received in recent months".

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Ivanhoe Mines Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.01 . Expects to spend $32 million on further development at platreef project; $24 million at kipushi project for remainder of 2016 .Ivanhoe mines announces financial results and review of operations for the first quarter of 2016.