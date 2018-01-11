Edition:
United Kingdom

Invesque Inc (IVQu.TO)

IVQu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.95USD
14 Feb 2018
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$8.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
50,262
52-wk High
$10.03
52-wk Low
$7.96

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Invesque Announces Acquisition Of Newly Developed Transitional Care Facility
Thursday, 11 Jan 2018 

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Invesque Inc ::INVESQUE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NEWLY DEVELOPED TRANSITIONAL CARE FACILITY.  Full Article

Mainstreet Health Investments Issues Preferred Shares, Acquires 3 Private Care Communities
Friday, 22 Dec 2017 

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc ::MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS INC. (TO BE RENAMED INVESQUE INC.) ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND ACQUISITION OF THREE PRIVATE PAY MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IS IN RESPECT OF ISSUANCE OF CLASS A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES OF CO FOR PROCEEDS OF $54 MILLION.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS INC - PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT AMONG OTHERS.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THREE FREESTANDING MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $21.5 MILLION.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - WILL FUND ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NEW DEBT, CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT.  Full Article

Mainstreet Health ‍Obtained Consents From Shareholders Holding 51.55% Co's Shares Approving Shares Issuance To Tiptree Or Its Units Pursuant To Deal
Friday, 8 Dec 2017 

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc ::MAINSTREET HEALTH - ‍OBTAINED CONSENTS FROM SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING 51.55% CO'S SHARES APPROVING SHARES ISSUANCE TO TIPTREE OR ITS UNITS PURSUANT TO DEAL.  Full Article

Mainstreet Health Investments reports qtrly ‍revenue $17.5 mln
Monday, 6 Nov 2017 

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍funds from operations per share $0.24​.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.22​.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍revenue $17.5 million versus $11 million​.  Full Article

Mainstreet Health Investments to acquire three property transitional care portfolio
Thursday, 2 Nov 2017 

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces acquisition of three property transitional care portfolio.Mainstreet Health Investments - to acquire three post-acute transitional care facilities for about US$67 million from Mainstreet Property Group LLC​.  Full Article

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly funds from operations $1.8 million . Qtrly revenue $8.6 million .Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million.  Full Article

Mainstreet Health Investments announces initial dividend
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

: Mainstreet health investments inc says first cash dividend in amount of us$0.05729 per common share for period from june 2, 2016 to june 30, 2016 .Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces initial dividend.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Invesque Inc News

» More IVQu.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials