Invesque Inc (IVQu.TO)

Invesque Announces Acquisition Of Newly Developed Transitional Care Facility

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Invesque Inc ::INVESQUE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NEWLY DEVELOPED TRANSITIONAL CARE FACILITY.

Mainstreet Health Investments Issues Preferred Shares, Acquires 3 Private Care Communities

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc ::MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS INC. (TO BE RENAMED INVESQUE INC.) ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND ACQUISITION OF THREE PRIVATE PAY MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IS IN RESPECT OF ISSUANCE OF CLASS A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES OF CO FOR PROCEEDS OF $54 MILLION.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS INC - PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT AMONG OTHERS.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THREE FREESTANDING MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $21.5 MILLION.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - WILL FUND ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NEW DEBT, CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT.

Mainstreet Health ‍Obtained Consents From Shareholders Holding 51.55% Co's Shares Approving Shares Issuance To Tiptree Or Its Units Pursuant To Deal

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc ::MAINSTREET HEALTH - ‍OBTAINED CONSENTS FROM SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING 51.55% CO'S SHARES APPROVING SHARES ISSUANCE TO TIPTREE OR ITS UNITS PURSUANT TO DEAL.

Mainstreet Health Investments reports qtrly ‍revenue $17.5 mln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍funds from operations per share $0.24​.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.22​.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍revenue $17.5 million versus $11 million​.

Mainstreet Health Investments to acquire three property transitional care portfolio

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces acquisition of three property transitional care portfolio.Mainstreet Health Investments - to acquire three post-acute transitional care facilities for about US$67 million from Mainstreet Property Group LLC​.

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly funds from operations $1.8 million . Qtrly revenue $8.6 million .Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million.

Mainstreet Health Investments announces initial dividend

: Mainstreet health investments inc says first cash dividend in amount of us$0.05729 per common share for period from june 2, 2016 to june 30, 2016 .Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces initial dividend.