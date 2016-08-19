Edition:
Invicta Holdings Ltd (IVTJ.J)

IVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,596.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

46.00 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
5,550.00
Open
5,526.00
Day's High
5,639.00
Day's Low
5,500.00
Volume
4,201
Avg. Vol
51,192
52-wk High
7,698.00
52-wk Low
4,701.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Invicta Holdings says unit head Byron Nichles to resign
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Invicta Holdings Ltd : Byron Nichles has tendered resignation as an executive director of Invicta and chief executive officer of Invicta's engineering consumables businesses, with effect from Oct. 31 . Charles Walters, CEO of Invicta, will assume role of executive chairman of Invicta's engineering consumables businesses from Nov. 1 .Arnold Goldstone, executive deputy chairman, will assume role of executive chairman of co's capital equipment group and building supplies group.  Full Article

Invicta full-year HEPS falls
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Invicta Holdings Ltd : FY revenue up 2 percent to 10.64 billion rand . FY headline earnings per share at 359 cents versus 727 cents a year earlier . Final dividend at 75 cents versus 112 cents year earlier .Expects trading conditions to remain very challenging in year ahead.  Full Article

Invicta sees FY HEPS 47 pct to 52 pct lower
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Invicta Holdings Ltd : Operating profit for year to march 2016 is expected to decline between 15 pct and 20 pct (a decrease of between r152 million and r203 million) . FY heps are expected to decrease in a range of 47 pct to 52 pct (a decrease of between 342 cents and 378 cents) compared to 727 cents reported for prior period . Will maintain its dividend policy of a cover ratio of 2.75 x based on normalised attributable earnings .Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is expected to decline between 25-30 pct compared to attributable profit of r579 million.  Full Article

Invicta Holdings Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

