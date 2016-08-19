Invicta Holdings Ltd (IVTJ.J)

Invicta Holdings Ltd : Byron Nichles has tendered resignation as an executive director of Invicta and chief executive officer of Invicta's engineering consumables businesses, with effect from Oct. 31 . Charles Walters, CEO of Invicta, will assume role of executive chairman of Invicta's engineering consumables businesses from Nov. 1 .Arnold Goldstone, executive deputy chairman, will assume role of executive chairman of co's capital equipment group and building supplies group.

Invicta Holdings Ltd : Operating profit for year to march 2016 is expected to decline between 15 pct and 20 pct (a decrease of between r152 million and r203 million) . FY heps are expected to decrease in a range of 47 pct to 52 pct (a decrease of between 342 cents and 378 cents) compared to 727 cents reported for prior period . Will maintain its dividend policy of a cover ratio of 2.75 x based on normalised attributable earnings .Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is expected to decline between 25-30 pct compared to attributable profit of r579 million.