IWG Plc (IWG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IWG says seen some recent acceleration of investment activity

May 25 (Reuters) - IWG Plc :"Seen some recent acceleration of investment activity".current visibility on net growth capital expenditure for financial year ended 31 december 2017 is now approximately £230m.Financial expectations for year remain otherwise unchanged and as described on 2 may 2017.

Regus H1 revenue up 10.3 pct to 1.08 bln stg

Regus Plc : H1 revenue rose 10.3 percent to 1.078 billion stg . Full year profit expected to be in line with management expectations . Group revenues up 10.3% to £1,077.6m and underlying operating profit up 30% (ii) to £90.0m . 11% increase in interim dividend to 1.55p (h1 2015 : 1.4p) .Says underlying earnings per share up 36% (ii) to 7.3p.

Regus says 82.62 pct shareholders present at AGM approve remuneration policy

Regus Plc : 82.62 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve remuneration policy, 17.38 percent against .74.48 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution approve on an advisory basis annual report on remuneration report for financial year 2015, 25.52 percent against.