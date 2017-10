Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JAGP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jagran Prakashan Ltd :Says Music Broadcast Limited IPO price band has been fixed at INR 324 to INR 333 per equity share.

Jagran Prakashan Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct

Jagran Prakashan Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 891.3 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 4.89 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 826.8 million rupees .Net Profit in DEC quarter last year was 709.8 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 4.63 billion rupees.

Jagran Prakashan June-qtr profit up about 5 pct

Jagran Prakashan Ltd : June-quarter net profit 736.4 million rupees; net sales 4.63 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 698.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.25 billion rupees .

Jagran Prakashan does not take up buy-back proposal for consideration at board meeting

Jagran Prakashan Ltd : Board in meeting held on may 30, 2016 did not take up for consideration a buy-back proposal for purchase of shares by the company .

Jagran Prakashan to consider proposal for share buyback

Jagran Prakashan Ltd : Says to consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares .