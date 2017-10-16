Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Says co's ‍pipe division gets order worth 1.78 billion rupees.Says order to be executed in 15 months' time limit.

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Says ‍pipe division gets Bhusawal (Maharashtra) water supply project of INR 845 million​.Says project will be implemented in 24 months.