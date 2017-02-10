Edition:
United Kingdom

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)

JBCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

275.00INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.80 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs274.20
Open
Rs275.40
Day's High
Rs277.00
Day's Low
Rs273.15
Volume
179,652
Avg. Vol
55,343
52-wk High
Rs402.00
52-wk Low
Rs259.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Dec qtr profit falls
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 357.6 million rupees versus profit 468.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.70 billion rupees versus 2.75 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 498.6 million rupees versus 396.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.01 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says National Green Tribunal not allowed co's review application for closure of activities at Panoli plant
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd : National green tribunal not allowed co's review application for closure of industrial activities at drugs plant at panoli . Says will appeal the orders passed by national green tribunal in the higher judiciary . National green tribunal stayed order for 2 months to enable the company to pursue the remedial actions . Believes it has all necessary clearances and consents to carry on its industrial activities at the panoli plant .  Full Article

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd says to appeal National Green Tribunal order on API plant
Tuesday, 12 Jan 2016 

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd:National Green Tribunal's order affecting the company's API plant.Co plans to immediately appeal NGT order in supreme court Plant concernced has valid NOC/consent to operate under applicable environmental laws.The plant concernced is operating well within the framework of law.  Full Article

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd News

BRIEF-India's J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

