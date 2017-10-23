JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Jbf Industries Ltd ::Clarifies that co is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍.

JBF Industries June-qtr profit almost halves

JBF Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 98.3 million rupees versus 195 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 9.40 billion rupees versus 8.98 billion rupees last year .

JBF Industries appoints Ajay Agarwal as CFO

JBF Industries Ltd : Ajay Agarwal, is appointed as chief financial officer of the company, in place of kiran vaidya w.e.f. June 01, 2016. .