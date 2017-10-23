JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)
JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
218.30INR
11:16am BST
218.30INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.05 (+0.48%)
Rs1.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs217.25
Rs217.25
Open
Rs219.00
Rs219.00
Day's High
Rs223.00
Rs223.00
Day's Low
Rs213.40
Rs213.40
Volume
196,917
196,917
Avg. Vol
241,291
241,291
52-wk High
Rs326.00
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00
Rs136.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Jbf Industries Ltd
JBF Industries June-qtr profit almost halves
JBF Industries Ltd
JBF Industries appoints Ajay Agarwal as CFO
JBF Industries Ltd
BRIEF-JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale
* Clarifies that co is in discussion with various parties for stake sale Source text: http://bit.ly/2ivYZT9 Further company coverage: