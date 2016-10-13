JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JCDecaux SA : JCDecaux renews and extends its street furniture contract with the city of Nice .Following a competitive tender, its street furniture contract with city of Nice (340,000 inhabitants) has been renewed and extended for 12 years.

JCDecaux SA : Reports H1 adjusted revenue of 1.62 billion euros ($1.79 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros a year ago . H1 adjusted organic revenue up +6.6 pct, with a lower Q2 at +3.4 pct . H1 net income group share is 80.4 million euros, up +1.1 pct . H1 adjusted EBIT before impairment charge is ‍​120.5 million euros versus 134.6 million euros a year ago . Following 2016 gdp growth forecast revisions, brexit-related concerns now expects Q3 adjusted organic revenue growth rate to be low-single digit .Expected advertising revenue loss against our original forecast will be significant against our uk street furniture business plan for H2 2016.

JCDecaux SA :Announces the opening of the sixth JCDecaux OneWorld office in San Francisco and appoints Stéphanie Foulon as VP international client services West Coast USA.

Jcdecaux SA :Says its Japanese subsidiary, MCDecaux (85 pct owned by JCDecaux and 15 pct by Mitsubishi Corporation <8058.T>) has won the competitive tender for advertising bus shelter contract awarded by the Bureau of Transportation, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, for a minimum duration of 15 years.

JCDecaux : Médiakiosk, a subsidiary of JCDecaux, renews the contract for the modernisation of Paris newsstands and management of kiosk staff . Contratc will include managing kiosk advertising and the Paris kiosk staff network for a period of 15 years, beginning on 1 July 2016 Further company coverage: [JCDX.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

JCDecaux :Caracol Televisión is acquiring a 25 pct stake of capital of colombian subsidiary, Eucol, valued at 28 billion colombian pesos (8.4 million euros ($9.45 million)).

JCDecaux : JCDecaux successfully placed 7-year notes for a principal amount of 750 million euros, maturing on June 1, 2023 .Spread has been fixed at 80 basis points above swap rate leading to a coupon of 1.000 pct.

Jcdecaux SA :Renews its advertising concession with Aéroports de la côte d'Azur until 2027.

JCDecaux SA : Reports Q1 adjusted revenue of 748.5 million euros ($852.2 million) up 15.3 pct (reported) .Adjusted organic revenue growth in Q2 2016 expected to be around 3 pct.

JCDecaux SA:Jcdecaux renews and extends Hong Kong International airport's advertising concession.Concession at Hong Kong International airport for a period of 5 years starting from April 9, 2016.