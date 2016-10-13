Edition:
JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)

JCDX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

31.98EUR
3:42pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.39 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
€32.37
Open
€32.24
Day's High
€32.65
Day's Low
€31.98
Volume
96,039
Avg. Vol
151,098
52-wk High
€33.56
52-wk Low
€23.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JCDecaux renews and extends street furniture contract with city of Nice
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

JCDecaux SA : JCDecaux renews and extends its street furniture contract with the city of Nice .Following a competitive tender, its street furniture contract with city of Nice (340,000 inhabitants) has been renewed and extended for 12 years.  Full Article

JCDecaux Q2 organic revenue growth at +3.4 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

JCDecaux SA : Reports H1 adjusted revenue of 1.62 billion euros ($1.79 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros a year ago . H1 adjusted organic revenue up +6.6 pct, with a lower Q2 at +3.4 pct . H1 net income group share is 80.4 million euros, up +1.1 pct . H1 adjusted EBIT before impairment charge is ‍​120.5 million euros versus 134.6 million euros a year ago . Following 2016 gdp growth forecast revisions, brexit-related concerns now expects Q3 adjusted organic revenue growth rate to be low-single digit .Expected advertising revenue loss against our original forecast will be significant against our uk street furniture business plan for H2 2016.  Full Article

JCDecaux OneWorld opens its sixth office in San Francisco
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

JCDecaux SA :Announces the opening of the sixth JCDecaux OneWorld office in San Francisco and appoints Stéphanie Foulon as VP international client services West Coast USA.  Full Article

JCDecaux subsidiary wins contract in Tokyo
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Jcdecaux SA :Says its Japanese subsidiary, MCDecaux (85 pct owned by JCDecaux and 15 pct by Mitsubishi Corporation <8058.T>) has won the competitive tender for advertising bus shelter contract awarded by the Bureau of Transportation, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, for a minimum duration of 15 years.  Full Article

JCDecaux subsidiary renews contract for modernisation Paris newsstands
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

JCDecaux : Médiakiosk, a subsidiary of JCDecaux, renews the contract for the modernisation of Paris newsstands and management of kiosk staff . Contratc will include managing kiosk advertising and the Paris kiosk staff network for a period of 15 years, beginning on 1 July 2016 Further company coverage: [JCDX.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).  Full Article

JCDecaux and Caracol Televisión become partners in Colombia
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

JCDecaux :Caracol Televisión is acquiring a 25 pct stake of capital of colombian subsidiary, Eucol, valued at 28 billion colombian pesos (8.4 million euros ($9.45 million)).  Full Article

JCDecaux successfully placed 7-year notes for 750 million euros
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

JCDecaux : JCDecaux successfully placed 7-year notes for a principal amount of 750 million euros, maturing on June 1, 2023 .Spread has been fixed at 80 basis points above swap rate leading to a coupon of 1.000 pct.  Full Article

Jcdecaux renews its advertising concession with Aéroports de la côte d'Azur until 2027
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Jcdecaux SA :Renews its advertising concession with Aéroports de la côte d'Azur until 2027.  Full Article

JCDecaux Q1 revenue up 15.3 pct at 748.5 mln euros
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

JCDecaux SA : Reports Q1 adjusted revenue of 748.5 million euros ($852.2 million) up 15.3 pct (reported) .Adjusted organic revenue growth in Q2 2016 expected to be around 3 pct.  Full Article

JCDecaux wins 5-yr extension for concession at Hong Kong Airport
Monday, 2 May 2016 

JCDecaux SA:Jcdecaux renews and extends Hong Kong International airport's advertising concession.Concession at Hong Kong International airport for a period of 5 years starting from April 9, 2016.  Full Article

