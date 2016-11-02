J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)
1,249.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,249.00
--
--
--
--
282,832
1,296.00
810.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JD Wetherspoon comparable sales growth slows in 5-weeks to Oct 23
J D Wetherspoon Plc
J D Wetherspoon plc declares interim dividend
J D Wetherspoon plc;:Declared interim dividend of 4.0p per share for the current interim financial period ending Jan. 24, 2016 (2015: 4.0p per share).Says interim dividend will be paid on May 26, 2016 to those shareholders on the register at April 29, 2016. Full Article
J D Wetherspoon plc says investigating website hack - Reuters
J D Wetherspoon plc:British pub chain JD Wetherspoon said on Friday it was taking action after discovering that a small number of its customer and staff details may have been accessed by a cyber attack - RTRS.The company said that it had informed all of its customers by email and planned to conduct a full forensic investigation into the breach of security, which allowed some credit and debit card details to be accessed - RTRS.Wetherspoon said the hacked information had been obtained from its old website, which had already been replaced. Its new website had no connection to the website that was breached. - RTRS."We apologise wholeheartedly to customers and staff who have been affected," said Chief Executive John Hutson said in a statement. - RTRS."Unfortunately, hacking is becoming more and more sophisticated and widespread. We are determined to respond to this by increasing our efforts and investment in security and will be doing everything possible to prevent a recurrence." - RTRS.Cyber security has become an increasing concern for companies in Britain following a widely reported attack on telecoms services provider TalkTalk's TALK.L website earlier this year which enabled the attackers to obtain some of the personal details of 157,000 customers - RTRS. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De
- Are these FTSE 250 pub stocks top buys for income and growth?
- Should you buy J D Wetherspoon plc, ICAP plc and Fenner plc following today's news?
- Are J D Wetherspoon plc, Greene King plc and Whitbread plc the best Brexit-proof shares?
- Should you buy last week's risers J D Wetherspoon plc (+7%), Petropavlovsk plc (+6%) and Sportech plc (+15%)?
- Are Imperial Brands plc, Diageo plc and J D Wetherspoon plc 3 serious takeover targets?
- Should You Sell Diageo plc And J D Wetherspoon plc And Top Up With Fevertree Drinks PLC?