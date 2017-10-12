Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's CMA provisionally clears Just Eat, hungryhouse deal

Oct 12 (Reuters) - UK'c Competition and Markets Authority::UK'S CMA - PROVISIONALLY CLEARS JUST EAT / HUNGRYHOUSE MERGER‍​.

Just Eat to sell Benelux business to Takeaway.com for 22.5 mln euros

Just Eat Plc : Disposal of Benelux businesses . Agreed sale of its businesses in Benelux ( Netherlands and Belgium) to Takeaway.com . Enterprise value for transaction is 22.5 mln euros payable in cash, of which 80 pct was paid on completion and 20 pct will be paid six months after completion .Transaction is in line with Takeaway.com's strategy to drive sustainable leadership positions in each of 11 markets it operates in.

Just Eat upgrades full-year guidance after jump in H1 revenue

Just Eat Plc : We are now increasing our forecasts for fy 2016 above market consensus . Upgrades 2016 guidance . Expectations for 2016 revenues increase from £358 million to £368 million assuming current exchange rates remain for balance of year . Now expect uebitda of between £106-108 million (up from £102- 104 million) . H1 revenues up 59% to £171.6 million (h1 2015: £107.8 million), up 57% on a forex neutral basis .Underlying ebitda 4 up 107% to £53.4 million (h1 2015: £25.8 million).

Just Eat sells stake in Mexico business

Just Eat Plc : Sale of acquired businesses to ifood joint venture . Completed sale of hellofood brazil to if-je 1 , its brazil joint venture, as previously contemplated. . Also sold to IF-JE a 49 pct stake in its enlarged Mexico business, formed of Sindelantal, acquired in February 2015, and Hellofood Mexico, acquired in Feb 2016 . Just Eat will retain a 51 pct stake in enlarged Mexico business, or 65.7 pct on a look-through basis 2 .Total net cash consideration received by Just Eat for transactions is approximately $11 million.