Just Energy Group Inc (JE.TO)

Just Energy launches operations in Ireland

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc ::Just Energy Group Inc ‍announced that it has officially launched operations in Ireland under Just Energy brand​.

Just Energy Group buys of 95 pct of db SWDirekt

Just Energy Group Inc: Just Energy Group Inc announces expansion into Germany through acquisition of 95% of db SWDirekt . Just Energy Group Inc says additional terms of deal include a EUR1.6 million payment upon achievement of sales targets . Just Energy Group Inc says has acquired 95 percent of issued and outstanding shares of swdirekt for EUR3.4 million .Just Energy - additional terms of deal also include earn-out of 5% of cumulative positive EBITDA in each FY up to maximum aggregate earn-out payment of EUR25 million.

Just Energy Group posts Q1 earnings per share $2.51

Just Energy Group Inc : Qtrly sales $898.4 million versus $933 million . Fiscal 2017 guidance includes deductions to base EBITDA of approximately $40.0 million for prepaid commercial commissions . Company continued to pursue "aggressive debt reductions in Q1 of 2017" . Reaffirms its full year fiscal 2017 base EBITDA guidance of $223 million to $233 million .Qtrly earnings per share $2.51.

Just Energy has early redeemed $25 mln of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018

Just Energy Group Inc :Has early redeemed $25 million of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due june 2018 at a redemption price of $26.2 million.

Just Energy Group Inc announces March quarterly dividend

Just Energy Group Inc:Says quarterly dividend of C$0.125/common share will be paid on March 31 to shareholders of record date as on March 15.

Just Energy Group Inc. Announces December Quarterly Dividend

Just Energy Group Inc:December quarterly dividend.quarterly dividend of C$0.125/common share (C$0.50 annually) will be paid on December 31, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2015.