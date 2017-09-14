Edition:
United Kingdom

Just Energy Group Inc (JE.TO)

JE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.36CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
$7.43
Open
$7.44
Day's High
$7.45
Day's Low
$7.30
Volume
130,212
Avg. Vol
269,448
52-wk High
$8.62
52-wk Low
$6.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Just Energy launches operations in Ireland
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc ::Just Energy Group Inc ‍announced that it has officially launched operations in Ireland under Just Energy brand​.  Full Article

Just Energy Group buys of 95 pct of db SWDirekt
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Just Energy Group Inc: Just Energy Group Inc announces expansion into Germany through acquisition of 95% of db SWDirekt . Just Energy Group Inc says additional terms of deal include a EUR1.6 million payment upon achievement of sales targets . Just Energy Group Inc says has acquired 95 percent of issued and outstanding shares of swdirekt for EUR3.4 million .Just Energy - additional terms of deal also include earn-out of 5% of cumulative positive EBITDA in each FY up to maximum aggregate earn-out payment of EUR25 million.  Full Article

Just Energy Group posts Q1 earnings per share $2.51
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Just Energy Group Inc : Qtrly sales $898.4 million versus $933 million . Fiscal 2017 guidance includes deductions to base EBITDA of approximately $40.0 million for prepaid commercial commissions . Company continued to pursue "aggressive debt reductions in Q1 of 2017" . Reaffirms its full year fiscal 2017 base EBITDA guidance of $223 million to $233 million .Qtrly earnings per share $2.51.  Full Article

Just Energy has early redeemed $25 mln of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Just Energy Group Inc :Has early redeemed $25 million of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due june 2018 at a redemption price of $26.2 million.  Full Article

Just Energy Group Inc announces March quarterly dividend
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Just Energy Group Inc:Says quarterly dividend of C$0.125/common share will be paid on March 31 to shareholders of record date as on March 15.  Full Article

Just Energy Group Inc. Announces December Quarterly Dividend
Tuesday, 1 Dec 2015 

Just Energy Group Inc:December quarterly dividend.quarterly dividend of C$0.125/common share (C$0.50 annually) will be paid on December 31, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2015.  Full Article

Just Energy Group Inc News

BRIEF-Just Energy launches operations in Ireland

* Just Energy Group Inc ‍announced that it has officially launched operations in Ireland under Just Energy brand​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

