Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)

Jenoptik wins 2-digit mln eur contract from Toll Collect

Jenoptik : Says wins contract from Toll Collect worth medium 2-digit million eur amount . Says order to add to Mobility segment's sales and earnings in 2017, 2018

Jenoptik to supply equipment to Poland for military land vehicles

Jenoptik AG : Jenoptik to supply equipment with a value of 22 million euros to Poland for military land vehicles . Complete order amounts to 22 million euros ($24.66 million)and will be handled together with Polish subsuppliers .Delivery will be made between 2017 and 2020.

Jenoptik receives first order for traffic safety equipment from Jordan

Jenoptik AG : Traffic Solutions division will deliver a total of 100 stationary traffic safety systems to Kingdom of Jordan . Order will be executed in last quarter of 2016 .Order value is in lower single-digit million euro range.

Jenoptik CEO Mertin won't seek new term after June 2017

Jenoptik Ag : jenoptik president & ceo dr. Michael Mertin will not extend his employment contract as a member of the executive board of jenoptik ag. . Says employment contract runs to June 30, 2017 .Says supervisory board will now focus on succession to dr. Mertin and for that purpose will start a structured proces.

Jenoptik affirms 2016 guidance after Q2 results

Jenoptik : Q2 revenues 168.7 million eur . Q2 after-tax earnings 15.7 million eur . Q2 EBITDA 24.3 million eur . Q2 EBIT 17.6 million eur . Says 2016 guidance confirmed

Jenoptik confirms 2016 outlook on Q1 sales

Jenoptik AG : Q1 sales 158.2 million eur . Q1 EBIT 9.8 million eur . Confirms outlook of sales between 680-700 mln eur . Says net profit 6.5 million eur . Says order intake down 5 percent .Reuters poll average for Q1 Jenoptik EBIT 10.8 million eur, sales 157 million eur, adjusted net profit 7.76 million.

Jenoptik comments on FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Jenoptik AG:Will propose a higher dividend for FY 2015 amounting to 0.22 euros per share (prior year 0.20 euros).Expects organic growth to generate revenue of between 680 million and 700 million euros in FY 2016.Group EBIT in FY 2016 is also due to rise moderately; depending on revenue, the group EBIT margin will come in at between 9.0 and 9.5 percent.

Jenoptik comments on FY 2016 and FY 2018 outlook

Jenoptik AG:Says is cautiously optimistic for FY 2016.Says sees moderate organic sales, earnings growth in FY 2016.Says still sees by FY 2018 sales to increase to around 800 mln euros, avg EBIT margin of 9-10 percent over the cycle.

Jenoptik narrows FY 2015 EBIT and revenue range guidance

Jenoptik AG:Narrows its forecast range.Now sees FY 2015 revenue of 660 million - 680 million euros.Now sees FY 2015 EBIT margin of at least 9 percent.FY 2015 revenue estimate 669.79 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBIT margin estimate 9.2 pct -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.