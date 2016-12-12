Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jet Airways India cancels all flights to and from Chennai up to Monday midnight

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Says all Jet Airways flights to/from Chennai stand cancelled up to midnight tonight ( 2359 hrs. IST) .Guests may cancel/ rebook/ change their itinerary as required, without any penalty for affected Chennai flights only.

Jet Airways (India) June-qtr profit down about 53 pct

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.03 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 51.12 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.22 billion rupees; total income from operations was 52.20 billion rupees .

Jet Airways (India) posts March-qtr profit

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 3.97 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 52.45 billion rupees .

Jet Airways India Ltd announces resignation of CEO

Jet Airways India Ltd:Says that Cramer Ball has resigned as CEO of the company effective Feb. 29, 2016 to pursue new opportunity, in Europe, for family reasons.Says Gaurang Shetty, whole-time director, will become the acting CEO of the company.

Delta Airlines and Air France KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways

Air France KLM SA:Delta Air Lines and KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.Effective March 27, 2016 and subject to government approvals, Delta and KLM customers will be able to connect through Amsterdam Schiphol onto Jet Airways' new daily flights to New Delhi and Mumbai.Jet Airways will also codeshare on KLM-operated flights to 30 European destinations.