Edition:
United Kingdom

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)

JIST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

118.35INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.10 (+2.69%)
Prev Close
Rs115.25
Open
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs121.20
Day's Low
Rs115.80
Volume
716,947
Avg. Vol
581,845
52-wk High
Rs126.00
52-wk Low
Rs30.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jindal Stainless Ltd appoints Ashish Gupta as chief financial officer
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Jindal Stainless Ltd:Approved appointment of Ashish Gupta as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. March 01, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Jindal Stainless Ltd News

UPDATE 2-India's cabinet makes local steel mandatory in govt projects

* Steel policy aimed at boosting annual capacity to 300 mln T

» More JIST.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials