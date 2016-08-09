JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 17.81 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 17.66 billion rupees .

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd:Owing to unprecedented rains in Tamilnadu, operations at company's plant located at Sriperumbadur disrupted for 8 shifts.Total loss of production was of order of about 700 tonnes.The production and dispatch are getting normalised effective on December 04, 2015.There is no damage to the plant and machinery.Damages caused by natural calamity are adequately covered under the insurance policy of the company.