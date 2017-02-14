Edition:
United Kingdom

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)

JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

242.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.65 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs238.15
Open
Rs238.15
Day's High
Rs244.00
Day's Low
Rs233.05
Volume
244,445
Avg. Vol
257,017
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

J Kumar Infraprojects Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 265.4 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 3.69 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 240.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 3.10 billion rupees.  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects says IT authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Income Tax authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises from 30 August-2 September .  Full Article

J.Kumar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : J. KuMar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC for Rs 5012 cr metro 3 project; work to begin by October 2016 . project work to commence in October 2016 .  Full Article

India's J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit up about 5 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net profit 286.1 million rupees versus profit of 273.3 million rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net sales 3.90 billion rupees versus 3.93 billion rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - Recommends dividend of INR 2 per share .  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects gets work order worth 1.95 bln rupees
Friday, 6 May 2016 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Receipt of work order from MCGM worth 1.95 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd News

Indian shares tumble as N.Korea tensions weigh

Aug 11 Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Friday and were headed for their first weekly loss in six, tracking global markets as escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea continued to drive investors away from risk assets.

» More JKIP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials