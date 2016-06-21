John Laing Group PLC (JLG.L)
289.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
289.30
--
--
--
--
413,504
322.20
251.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
John Laing to sell project management services activities in UK
John Laing Group Plc
John Laing Group plc proposes final and special dividend
John Laing Group plc:Proposes final dividend for 2015 of 5.3p per share made up of a base dividend of 3.2p per share and a special dividend of 2.1p per share. Full Article
BRIEF-John Laing signs agreement for acquisition of portfolio of five UK PPP projects
* SIGNED AGREEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE UK PPP PROJECTS FROM JOHN LAING GROUP PLC