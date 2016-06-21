Edition:
John Laing Group PLC (JLG.L)

JLG.L on London Stock Exchange

289.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
289.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
413,504
52-wk High
322.20
52-wk Low
251.10

Latest Key Developments

John Laing to sell project management services activities in UK
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

John Laing Group Plc : Disposal . Announces sale of business and assets of its project management services (PMS) activities in UK to HCP Management Services Limited . As part of sale, it is expected that approximately 90 staff roles and 62 management services agreements (MSAS) will transfer to HCP . Consideration receivable reflects small contribution to John Laing's profits in 2015 from business and assets being sold .Completion is expected to occur no later than Q4 following receipt of a number of consents at project level.  Full Article

John Laing Group plc proposes final and special dividend
Tuesday, 8 Mar 2016 

John Laing Group plc:Proposes final dividend for 2015 of 5.3p per share made up of a base dividend of 3.2p per share and a special dividend of 2.1p per share.  Full Article

John Laing Group PLC News

BRIEF-John Laing signs agreement for acquisition of portfolio of five UK PPP projects

* SIGNED AGREEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE UK PPP PROJECTS FROM JOHN LAING GROUP PLC​

