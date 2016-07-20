Edition:
United Kingdom

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange

3,471.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

36.00 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
3,435.00
Open
3,430.00
Day's High
3,471.00
Day's Low
3,417.00
Volume
379,839
Avg. Vol
786,429
52-wk High
3,511.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Johnson Matthey sees FY in line with expectations at constant rates
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Johnson Matthey Plc : Trading statement . Strong sales growth in emission control technologies and further progress in new businesses . Precious metal products' sales increased by 6 pct to £91 million (up 1 pct at constant rates) . Precious metal products division's underlying operating profit was down, principally due to lower average pgm prices . (platinum averaged $1,010/oz, down 11 pct on same period last year, and palladium average $573/oz, down 25 [ct) . Underlying performance of group for 2016/17 at constant rates remains in line with our previous expectations . Board currently believes that eu vote will not have a long term material impact on johnson matthey . Solid start to year, group sales for continuing businesses 1 up 6 pct (up 2 pct at constant rates 2) . Underlying 3 profit before tax on a continuing basis 1 broadly in line with last year at constant rates 2 . Full year outlook at constant rates remains in line with our previous expectations . Continue to expect group's performance in 2016/17 to be ahead of 2015/16, albeit weighted towards second half .If exchange rates remain at current levels for remainder year, translational impact to FY underlying operating profit would increase by around a further £25 million.  Full Article

Johnson Matthey names Anna Manz as finance director
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Johnson Matthey Plc : Anna Manz appointed as group finance director of Johnson Matthey . Anna Manz will join company's board on October 17 2016 .Den Jones will resign from board at annual general meeting on July 20 2016.  Full Article

Johnson Matthey says FY underlying pretax profit down 5 pct
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Johnson Matthey Plc : Total dividend 71.5 penceper share . 2016/17 performance expected to be ahead of 2015/16, in line with current market expectations . Anticipate that capital expenditure will be at a similar level next year. . Capital expenditure to depreciation is expected to be in range of 1.6 to 1.8 times. . FY underlying revenue 10,714 mln stg +7 pct . FY underlying profit before tax (pbt) 418.2 mln stg down 5 percent . FY pretax profit fell 22 percent to 386.3 million stg . Impairment and restructuring charges of 141 mln stg; charges mainly relate to previously announced restructuring .Final dividend 52 penceper share.  Full Article

Nemaska Lithium signs deal with Johnson Matthey Battery Materials
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Nemaska Lithium : Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey Battery Materials sign Definitive Agreement For The $12m Up . Says second agreement provides for a long term supply relationship for lithium salts between Nemaska Lithium and JMBM .Front payment for the phase 1 plant and signs commercial offtake agreement for lithium salts.  Full Article

