Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSH.SI)

By Binisha Ben Sept 20 Most southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as investors trimmed positions ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while Philippines rose as hopes of a tax reform package boosted sentiment. The Fed is due to announce its decision at 1800 GMT on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but could begin paring its bond holdings, with reductions likely to start in coming months. "We still have mix