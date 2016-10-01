Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JSW transfers part of its mine to state restructuring firm

JSW : Polish coking coal miner JSW said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with state mining restructuring firm SRK to transfer part of JSW's Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie coal mine called Jas-Mos to SRK without compensation. . "These actions are carried out as part of the restructuring process of the JSW group," it said in a statement. .Shares in JSW have risen by over 400 percent this year thanks to a sharp rise in coking coal prices and the company's restructuring process..

Poland to provide its miner JSW with $75 mln on investment

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA : Poland's troubled state-run coking coal producer JSW said on Friday that one of its units signed agreement with the treasury ministry to receive 290 million zlotys ($75.20 million) in non-public aid funds. .JSW's unit will spend the money on key investment in its coal mines - Budryk and Knurow-Szczyglowice, aimed at increasing coal output and production effectiveness, the company also said..

JSW's potential share issue worth 500-800 mln zlotys - deputy CEO

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) : The coal miner's potential share issue to be considered at the start of 2017 will likely be worth between 500 million zlotys ($128.71 million) and 800 million zlotys, the company's deputy chief executive Robert Ostrowski said. . "A share issue is the base scenario, but it is not a done deal yet. We are talking about a size from 500 up to 800 million zlotys," Ostrowski, who is also JSW's chief financial officer, told reporters on Tuesday. . "There is a chance to achieve a slightly better EBITDA in 2016 than in 2015," he said. . "The year 2016 does not allow us to assume that the net result will be positive," Ostrowski said. Further company coverage: [JSW.WA] ($1 = 3.8846 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's JSW may consider share issue in early 2017 - CFO

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) SA : Polish state-controlled coal miner JSW does not plan to carry out a secondary public offering this year, but may consider issuing shares at the start of 2017, the company's Chief Financial Officer Robert Ostrowski said on Tuesday. . Ostrowski also told reporters the company plans to obtain 300 million zlotys ($77.22 million) of debt financing in the fourth quarter of this year. Further company coverage: [JSW.WA] ($1 = 3.8849 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Polish coal miner JSW clinches deal with bondholders

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) SA : JSW said on Monday that is has signed a deal with its bondholders - PKO BP , state bank BGK, PZU - that envisages extending the payments from JSW's bond by five years until 2025, JSW said in a statement. . As part of the deal the board of JSW will have a possibility to recommend paying out a dividend only after fulfilling a set of conditions regarding the current and forecast level of the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). . The agreement concerns two JSW bonds worth 700 million zlotys and $164 million, respectively. The bonds were issued as part of an issuance programme established in July 2014. . The troubled coal miner JSW also said on Monday that it plans to obtain additional financing by the end of the first half of 2017, with a significant of this financing to be secured in the fourth quarter of this year. . "JSW is analysing various forms of receiving such financing, which includes financing via debt instruments and equity," the company said. . JSW also said that it will transfer two of its coal production sites Jas-Mos and KWK Krupinski to the state mining restructuring company SRK in the second half of 2016 and in the first quarter of 2017, respectively. .

Poland's JSW wants to cut costs by $415 mln, considers share issue

Poland's JSW losses narrow but still sees liquidity risk

JSW : Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, said on Thursday its net loss in the first half of 2016 narrowed to 149 million zlotys ($39.4 million) from 624 million a year ago, thanks to its restructuring programme. . The state-run firm reiterated that the risk of losing liquidity was still high and if its debtholders use their right to demand an earlier buy-out of bonds the company would not be able to repay its liabilities. . Shares in JSW have slumped 178 percent since the start of this year to 29.65 zlotys. The company debuted on the Warsaw bourse in 2011 with a share price of 136 zlotys. .

Bumech signs 20.4 mln zloty gross deal with JSW

Bumech SA :Signs a 20.4 million zloty ($5.3 million) gross deal with Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa for mining works.

Polish minister says JSW may need rights issue -PAP agency

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA to deliver coke to Balta GmbH

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA:Says in April 14 signed a deal to deliver coke to Balta GmbH.Estimated deal value is 1.18 billion Polish zlotys.The deal covers the period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021.