Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)
JUBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,609.85INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs61.65 (+3.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,548.20
Open
Rs1,552.20
Day's High
Rs1,615.25
Day's Low
Rs1,549.30
Volume
1,380,098
Avg. Vol
1,071,365
52-wk High
Rs1,615.25
52-wk Low
Rs760.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for telmisartan tablets
Jubilant LifeSciences Ltd
Jubilant FoodWorks says flour used by co is not treated with potassium bromate/iodate
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks says Sachin Sharma resigns as CFO
* Says Sachin Sharma, president & CFO, has resigned from services of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzGsua) Further company coverage: