Edition:
United Kingdom

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)

JUBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,609.85INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs61.65 (+3.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,548.20
Open
Rs1,552.20
Day's High
Rs1,615.25
Day's Low
Rs1,549.30
Volume
1,380,098
Avg. Vol
1,071,365
52-wk High
Rs1,615.25
52-wk Low
Rs760.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for telmisartan tablets
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Jubilant LifeSciences Ltd : Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for telmisartan tablets .  Full Article

Jubilant FoodWorks says flour used by co is not treated with potassium bromate/iodate
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd : Flour used by co is not treated with potassium bromate or potassium iodate . Co only uses additives/ingredients duly approved under the FSSAI in all preparations across all restaurants .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks says Sachin Sharma resigns as CFO

* Says Sachin Sharma, president & CFO, has resigned from services of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzGsua) Further company coverage:

» More JUBI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials