Juhayna Food Industries SAE (JUFO.CA)
JUFO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.00EGP
1:23pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.13 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
£9.13
Open
£9.10
Day's High
£9.25
Day's Low
£8.90
Volume
1,121,970
Avg. Vol
830,919
52-wk High
£9.37
52-wk Low
£3.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Egypt's Juhayna Food Q3 profit rises
Oct 22 (Reuters) - JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia flat, Emaar lifts Dubai market
DUBAI, Oct 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market ignored a huge investment conference in Riyadh and remained flat while Emaar Properties and contractor Drake & Scull helped Dubai to rebound on Tuesday.