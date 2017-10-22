Edition:
United Kingdom

Juhayna Food Industries SAE (JUFO.CA)

JUFO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

9.00EGP
1:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.13 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
£9.13
Open
£9.10
Day's High
£9.25
Day's Low
£8.90
Volume
1,121,970
Avg. Vol
830,919
52-wk High
£9.37
52-wk Low
£3.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Juhayna Food Q3 profit rises
Sunday, 22 Oct 2017 

Oct 22 (Reuters) - JUHAYNA FOOD INDUSTRIES ::NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 150.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 168.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 65.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 58.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 CONSOL NET SALES EGP 1.68 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Juhayna Food Industries SAE News

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia flat, Emaar lifts Dubai market

DUBAI, Oct 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market ignored a huge investment conference in Riyadh and remained flat while Emaar Properties and contractor Drake & Scull helped Dubai to rebound on Tuesday.

» More JUFO.CA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials