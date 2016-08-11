Jungheinrich AG (JUNG_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jungheinrich AG raises FY orders, sales, profit forecast

Jungheinrich AG : H1 incoming orders up 19 per cent in value and 15 per cent in terms of units; net sales up 10 per cent . Orders on hand close June 41 per cent higher than at end of 2015 . Jungheinrich lifts forecast for fiscal 2016 . Incoming orders should total between eur 3.1 and eur 3.2 billion . Full-Year Ebit will amount to between eur 228 and eur 238 million . Forecast raised for incoming orders, net sales, Ebit and Ebt . In first half of year, Ebit was up 13 per cent to 111.6 million euros . Consolidated net sales should be in range of eur 3.0 to eur 3.1 billion Further company coverage: [JUNG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +496975651270;)).

Jungheinrich Jan-April order intake up 19 pct - CEO

Jungheinrich CEO in speech at annual general meeting : Says order intake in January-April up 19 percent at 1.07 billion eur . Revenues in Jan-April up 10 percent at 930 million eur, output up 7 percent at 32,700 vehicles Further company coverage: [JUNG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Jungheinrich orders at end-March up 20 pct from end-2015

Jungheinrich AG : Q1 incoming orders up 13 per cent in value ( 755 million euros ) and up 12 per cent in units (27,500 trucks) . At 667 million, net sales up 8 per cent . Orders on hand close March 20 per cent higher than at end of 2015 .Forecast for 2016 unchanged.

Jungheinrich AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Jungheinrich AG:Sees 2016 EBIT at 220-230 million euros versus 213 million in 2015.Sees 2016 sales at 2.9-3.0 billion euros versus 2.75 billion in 2015.FY 2016 revenue 2,940 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 232.49 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jungheinrich AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Jungheinrich AG:For FY 2015 proposes dividend of 1.13 euros per ordinary share, 1.19 euros per preference share.

Jungheinrich AG forms rental JV with China's Heli

Jungheinrich AG:Says ‍to form joint venture with China's Anhui Heli Co. Ltd. (Heli) for rental of material handling gear in China.Says both partners to have 50 percent in JV.JV to be endowed with 200 million renminbi ($31 million) in registered capital.

Jungheinrich confirms FY 2015 forecast

Jungheinrich AG:Confirms forecast for FY 2015 after strong Q3.Incoming orders will total between 2.7 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros, and consolidated net sales will amount to between 2.65 billion euros and 2.75 billion euros.Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) should total between 195 million and 205 million euros.Earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to total between 180 million and 190 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 2.707 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.