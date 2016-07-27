Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L)
590.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
590.50
--
--
--
--
1,171,472
592.00
388.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jupiter Fund Management posts H1 inflows, boosts interim dividend
Jupiter Fund Management Plc
Jupiter Fund Management says 89 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report
Jupiter Fund Management Plc
Jupiter Fund names Charlotte Jones as CFO
Jupiter Fund Management Plc
UPDATE 1-Schroders says nine-month assets up 9 pct to 430 bln stg
* Institutional investor assets up 9.3 pct (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)
