Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (KARSN.IS)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - KARSAN OTOMOTIV SANAYI VE TICARET AS ::SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH MORGAN OLSON FOR THE PURPOSE OF CARRYING OUT THE COMMERCIALIZATION, FINAL ASSEMBLY, PRODUCTION, SALES AND AFTER-SALES SERVICES OF KARSAN VEHICLES, PARTICULARLY THOSE DESIGNED FOR USPS, IN NORTH AMERICA .IN THE CASE KARSAN WINS USPS CONTRACT THE PRODUCTION AND AFTER SERVICES OF CARGO VEHICLES TO BE PRODUCED IN THE USA WILL BE CARRIED OUT EXCLUSIVELY BY MORGAN OLSON,.SECURES 25.0 MILLION EUROS CREDIT FROM AKBANK WITH 2 YEARS MATURITY.