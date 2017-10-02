Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)
838.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
838.00
--
--
--
--
2,368,987
893.00
264.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kaz Minerals says Aktogay sulphide declared commercial
Oct 2 (Reuters) - KAZ MINERALS PLC
Kaz Minerals appoints John Hadfield as CFO effective Jan. 1, 2018
Sept 11 (Reuters) - KAZ MINERALS PLC
Kaz Minerals says Aktogay mine starts production of copper concentrate
Kaz Minerals Plc
Kaz Minerals announces commencement of commissioning works at Bozshakol Clay plant
Kaz Minerals <0847.HK>: s-bozshakol Clay Plant Completion . Announces completion of construction and commencement of commissioning works at bozshakol clay plant . "ramp up of main sulphide concentrator is progressing in-line with expectations and 2016 production guidance for bozshakol remains unchanged" . Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in hk shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 30 sept 2016 .Clay plant has annual processing capacity of five million tonnes and expected to commence production of saleable copper concentrate in 2016. Full Article
Kaz Minerals narrows full-year copper guidance
Kaz Minerals Plc
Kaz Minerals says H1 copper cathode equivalent production up 43 pct; backs FY guidance
Kaz Minerals Plc
Kaz Minerals sees Aktogay project cost lower at $2.2 bln
Kaz Minerals Plc
KAZ Minerals PLC produces first copper from Aktogay oxide project
KAZ Minerals PLC:Says it has produced its first copper cathode from oxide ore at the Aktogay project in the East of Kazakhstan.The SX/EW plant is expected to swiftly reach an output level of 15 kt per annum.The sulphide concentrator remains on track for commissioning in 2017, which will result in the Aktogay project delivering a combined production from sulphide and oxide ore of 105 kt per annum on average for the first 10 years. Full Article
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Sept copper, steel, zinc output rises
ALMATY, Oct 17 Kazakhstan's January-September refined copper output rose 2.9 percent year-on-year and crude steel output jumped 8.7 percent, while refined zinc production inched up 0.1 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the fol
