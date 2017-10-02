Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kaz Minerals says Aktogay sulphide declared commercial

Oct 2 (Reuters) - KAZ MINERALS PLC ::FOLLOWING CONTINUED COMMISSIONING PROGRESS AKTOGAY SULPHIDE PLANT HAS BEEN DECLARED COMMERCIAL.

Kaz Minerals appoints John Hadfield as CFO effective Jan. 1, 2018

Sept 11 (Reuters) - KAZ MINERALS PLC ::SAYS APPOINTMENT OF A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.JOHN HADFIELD WILL JOIN KAZ MINERALS ON 20 NOVEMBER 2017 AND WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON 1 JANUARY 2018.

Kaz Minerals says Aktogay mine starts production of copper concentrate

Kaz Minerals Plc : Has produced its first saleable copper concentrate from sulphide ore at aktogay project . Shipments of concentrate from aktogay are expected to begin imminently. .Production guidance for aktogay in 2017 will be issued along with group's full year results.

Kaz Minerals announces commencement of commissioning works at Bozshakol Clay plant

Kaz Minerals <0847.HK>: s-bozshakol Clay Plant Completion . Announces completion of construction and commencement of commissioning works at bozshakol clay plant . "ramp up of main sulphide concentrator is progressing in-line with expectations and 2016 production guidance for bozshakol remains unchanged" . Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in hk shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 30 sept 2016 .Clay plant has annual processing capacity of five million tonnes and expected to commence production of saleable copper concentrate in 2016.

Kaz Minerals narrows full-year copper guidance

Kaz Minerals Plc : H1 ebitda $115 million (h1 2015: $88 million) . Financing outlook improved by ramp up at Bozshakol and reduced capital budget at Aktoga . H1 EBITDA 115 million usd versus 88 million usd year ago . H1 group copper cathode equivalent production increased by 43 pct in H1 2016 to 52.6 kt (h1 2015: 36.7 kt) . On track to achieve commercial production in h2 2016 . Group copper guidance narrowed to 135-145 kt and gold to 95-115 koz . Silver guidance increased to 2,500-2,750 koz, as bozshakol achieves payable silver grade during ramp up . Final construction of Aktogay Sulphide ahead of commissioning in H1 2017 .Gross cash cost guidance for 2016 reduced to 190-210 usc/lb.

Kaz Minerals says H1 copper cathode equivalent production up 43 pct; backs FY guidance

Kaz Minerals Plc : Bozshakol commissioning progressing well, FY guidance maintained . Gold bar equivalent output 1 of 39.1 koz in h1 2016 (h1 2015: 16.1 koz) . Says Bozymchak operated at design capacity throughout first half, producing 17.9 koz of gold bar equivalent . Copper cathode equivalent production 1 of 52.6 kt in h1 2016, an increase of 43% .Now delivering highest growth rate in sector - CEO.

Kaz Minerals sees Aktogay project cost lower at $2.2 bln

Kaz Minerals Plc : Following a review of group's Aktogay project, expected project cost has been reduced by $100 mln to $2.2 billion . Lowered budget for Aktogay project results in revised capital expenditure guidance for 2016 of $230 mln and 2017 of $350 mln .Final payment of $300 mln to project's principal construction contractor remains deferred to 2018, after project has been completed.

KAZ Minerals PLC produces first copper from Aktogay oxide project

KAZ Minerals PLC:Says it has produced its first copper cathode from oxide ore at the Aktogay project in the East of Kazakhstan.The SX/EW plant is expected to swiftly reach an output level of 15 kt per annum.The sulphide concentrator remains on track for commissioning in 2017, which will result in the Aktogay project delivering a combined production from sulphide and oxide ore of 105 kt per annum on average for the first 10 years.