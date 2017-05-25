Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Koc Holding determines 4.22 pct stake sale price at 15.87 lira/shr-KAP
May 25 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP)::SAYS DETERMINES NOMINAL 107.0 MILLION LIRA STAKE SALE PRICE AT 15.87 LIRA PER KOC HOLDING <<
Koc Holding Q2 net profit rises to 918.1 million lira
Koc Holding AS
Arcelik says agrees to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln
Arcelik As
Koc Holding AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Koc Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.291 lira, net 0.24735 lira per share payable on April 12. Full Article
Moody's affirms Koc Holding's Baa3 ratings; positive outlook
Koc Holding AS:Moody's has kept long-term issuer rating unchanged at Baa3 with a positive outlook. Full Article
S&P revises Koc Holding AS outlook to positive
Koc Holding AS:S&P affirms credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term.S&P revised the outlook to positive from stable. Full Article
Koc Holding AS says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets
Koc Holding AS:Turkey's Koc Holding says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets. Full Article
Koc Holding AS chairman Mustafa Koc died
Koc Holding AS:Mustafa Koc, the chairman of the board has died. Full Article
Standard & Poor's affirms Koc Holding AS BBB- long-term
Koc Holding AS:Due to a revision in its assessment criteria for investment holding companies, Standard & Poor's has reassessed Koc Holding and has kept its local currency and foreign currency credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term with a stable outlook. Full Article
BRIEF-Aygaz and Koc Holding unit bids highest offer in privatisation tender of Menzelet and Kılavuzlu HPPs
* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,