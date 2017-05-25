Edition:
Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)

KCHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

16.61TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.06TL (-0.36%)
Prev Close
16.67TL
Open
16.61TL
Day's High
16.70TL
Day's Low
16.52TL
Volume
3,090,498
Avg. Vol
3,863,993
52-wk High
18.14TL
52-wk Low
12.02TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koc Holding determines 4.22 pct stake sale price at 15.87 lira/shr-KAP
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP)::SAYS DETERMINES NOMINAL 107.0 MILLION LIRA STAKE SALE PRICE AT 15.87 LIRA PER KOC HOLDING <<>> SHARE AFTER BOOK-BUILDING.  Full Article

Koc Holding Q2 net profit rises to 918.1 million lira
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Koc Holding AS : Q2 net profit of 918.1 million lira ($312.39 million) versus 862.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 16.95 billion lira versus 18.28 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Arcelik says agrees to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Arcelik As :Arcelik AS says it has signed an agreement to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln.  Full Article

Koc Holding AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Koc Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.291 lira, net 0.24735 lira per share payable on April 12.  Full Article

Moody's affirms Koc Holding's Baa3 ratings; positive outlook
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Koc Holding AS:Moody's has kept long-term issuer rating unchanged at Baa3 with a positive outlook.  Full Article

S&P revises Koc Holding AS outlook to positive
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Koc Holding AS:S&P affirms credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term.S&P revised the outlook to positive from stable.  Full Article

Koc Holding AS says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Koc Holding AS:Turkey's Koc Holding says to borrow up to $1 billion in debt in foreign markets.  Full Article

Koc Holding AS chairman Mustafa Koc died
Thursday, 21 Jan 2016 

Koc Holding AS:Mustafa Koc, the chairman of the board has died.  Full Article

Standard & Poor's affirms Koc Holding AS BBB- long-term
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Koc Holding AS:Due to a revision in its assessment criteria for investment holding companies, Standard & Poor's has reassessed Koc Holding and has kept its local currency and foreign currency credit ratings unchanged at BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term with a stable outlook.  Full Article

BRIEF-Aygaz and Koc Holding unit bids highest offer in privatisation tender of Menzelet and Kılavuzlu HPPs

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,

