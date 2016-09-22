Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kloeckner & Co builds service center in North Rhine-Westphalia

Kloeckner & Co SE : Kloeckner & Co gives go-ahead for phase 2 of major investment in aluminum processing .Plant is expected to reach its full 80,000 ton-per- year aluminum processing capacity in 2018.

Kloeckner & Co prices convertible bond

Kloeckner & Co Se : Says convertible bond with coupon of 2.00% p.a. And 7 years maturity . Says conversion price set at eur 14.82 / premium of 27.5% . Says proceeds of eur 147.8 million for general corporate purposes .Says successful placement of eur 147.8 million unsubordinated unsecured convertible bonds.

Kloeckner & Co launches offer of approx. 150 million euros convertible bonds

Kloeckner & Co SE : Launches offer of approx. 150 million euros ($167.15 million) guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2023 convertible into shares of Kloeckner & Co . Intends to use proceeds from issue of bonds for general corporate purposes . Offering size will be approximately 150 million euros with up to 9.98 million shares underlying bonds .Coupon is expected to be between 1.75 pct and 2.50 pct per annum.

Kloeckner says U.S. sheet steel prices could fall 15 pct

Kloeckner & Co : CEO affirms aims to pay dividend for 2016 . CEO says to cut about 100 jobs as part of new savings programme . Says no closures planned as part of new savings programme . Says steel prices have risen by about 25 pct since trough in mid-2015 . Says prices for sheet steel in the U.S. could fall by 15 pct by yr-endFurther company coverage: [KCOGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Kloeckner & Co expects Q2 EBITDA of about 70 million euros

Kloeckner & Co SE : Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter . Operating income (EBITDA) for Q2 is now expected to be in order of around 70 million euros ($77.21 million) . Increase of EBITDA compared to previous year's figure is expected for Q3 as well, despite current consolidation of steel prices .Also for year as a whole, expectation of a considerable increase in EBITDA compared to previous year's figure adjusted for restructuring expenses is confirmed.

Kloeckner & Co SE confirms outlook for FY 2016

Kloeckner & Co SE:Positive outlook for the second quarter; full-year 2016 earnings targets confirmed.

Kloeckner & Co SE issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Kloeckner & Co SE:Sees slight dip in sales, significant increase in EBITDA and marginally positive net profit in 2016.FY 2016 revenue 6,384 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 146.84 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income 12.63 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Loh's holding in Kloeckner & Co SE rises above 25 pct - Reuters

Kloeckner & Co SE:Friedhelm Loh raises his stake in Kloeckner & Co above 25 percent with the aim of influencing the company's strategy - Reuters.Loh said he intended to exert influence on the appointment of Kloeckner's management and administrative and supervisory bodies with a stake now at 25.25 percent, up from 20.2 percent.

Kloeckner & Co SE comments on FY 2015 outlook, gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Kloeckner & Co SE:Recognizes impairments on complete goodwill of North American activities of around 270 million euros.Negative group net income of overall 350 million to 380 million euros is expected for 2015​.Forecasts for FY 2015 of operating income (EBITDA) before restructuring expenses of up to 85 million euros and positive free cash flow are confirmed​.Significant increase in EBITDA and positive group net income are expected in FY 2016.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 162.40 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income estimate 16.08 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kloeckner & Co SE - German watchdog raids offices in speciality steel probe - Reuters

Kloeckner & Co SE:Germany's antitrust authority said on Thursday that it had searched several offices and homes as part of an investigation of companies that make and sell special steel - RTRS.Voestalpine VOES.VI said it was involved, and Schmolz + Bickenbach STLN.S said earlier that the cartel office had inspected its German subsidiary Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (DEW) in connection with an investigation into possible fixing of alloy surcharges - RTRS.The Federal Cartel Office declined to name any of the targets of the investigation.Voestalpine was one of four companies fined in 2012 for fixing the price of rail tracks in Germany. It settled the last of its then-outstanding proceedings with the German cartel office a year later - RTRS.German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co declined to comment.