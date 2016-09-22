Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)
10.73EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.11 (+1.04%)
€10.62
€10.60
€10.75
€10.50
621,267
661,734
€13.10
€8.91
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kloeckner & Co builds service center in North Rhine-Westphalia
Kloeckner & Co SE
Kloeckner & Co prices convertible bond
Kloeckner & Co Se
Kloeckner & Co launches offer of approx. 150 million euros convertible bonds
Kloeckner & Co SE
Kloeckner says U.S. sheet steel prices could fall 15 pct
Kloeckner & Co
Kloeckner & Co expects Q2 EBITDA of about 70 million euros
Kloeckner & Co SE
Kloeckner & Co SE confirms outlook for FY 2016
Kloeckner & Co SE:Positive outlook for the second quarter; full-year 2016 earnings targets confirmed. Full Article
Kloeckner & Co SE issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Kloeckner & Co SE:Sees slight dip in sales, significant increase in EBITDA and marginally positive net profit in 2016.FY 2016 revenue 6,384 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 146.84 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income 12.63 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Loh's holding in Kloeckner & Co SE rises above 25 pct - Reuters
Kloeckner & Co SE:Friedhelm Loh raises his stake in Kloeckner & Co above 25 percent with the aim of influencing the company's strategy - Reuters.Loh said he intended to exert influence on the appointment of Kloeckner's management and administrative and supervisory bodies with a stake now at 25.25 percent, up from 20.2 percent. Full Article
Kloeckner & Co SE comments on FY 2015 outlook, gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Kloeckner & Co SE:Recognizes impairments on complete goodwill of North American activities of around 270 million euros.Negative group net income of overall 350 million to 380 million euros is expected for 2015.Forecasts for FY 2015 of operating income (EBITDA) before restructuring expenses of up to 85 million euros and positive free cash flow are confirmed.Significant increase in EBITDA and positive group net income are expected in FY 2016.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 162.40 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income estimate 16.08 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Kloeckner & Co SE - German watchdog raids offices in speciality steel probe - Reuters
Kloeckner & Co SE:Germany's antitrust authority said on Thursday that it had searched several offices and homes as part of an investigation of companies that make and sell special steel - RTRS.Voestalpine VOES.VI said it was involved, and Schmolz + Bickenbach STLN.S said earlier that the cartel office had inspected its German subsidiary Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (DEW) in connection with an investigation into possible fixing of alloy surcharges - RTRS.The Federal Cartel Office declined to name any of the targets of the investigation.Voestalpine was one of four companies fined in 2012 for fixing the price of rail tracks in Germany. It settled the last of its then-outstanding proceedings with the German cartel office a year later - RTRS.German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co declined to comment. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 2
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: