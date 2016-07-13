Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)
KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
100.80INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs101.85
Open
Rs102.50
Day's High
Rs103.00
Day's Low
Rs100.30
Volume
613,084
Avg. Vol
1,841,698
52-wk High
Rs168.80
52-wk Low
Rs95.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kwality Ltd gets capital commitment of 5.20 bln rupees from KKR
Kwality says CFO Shangle has resigned
Kwality Ltd says IL&FS Trust takes 11.52 pct stake in co
BRIEF-Kwality seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 15 bln rupees
