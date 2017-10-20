Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Klondex ‍mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd ::Klondex reports third quarter operating results; reiterates full-year total company production guidance of 213,000 - 230,000 geos.Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 ​.Klondex Mines Ltd - in Q3, ‍produced and sold a total of 40,818 and 38,012 gold equivalent ounces, respectively​.

Klondex Mines files for non-timely 10-K

Klondex Mines Ltd : Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing .Klondex mines says working to finalize accounting adjustments from initial transition from international financial reporting standards to u.s. Gaap.

Klondex Mines Ltd reiterates 2016 production guidance

Klondex Mines Ltd : says reiterates its 2016 production guidance .preliminary Q3 gold production 32,929 ounces.

Colombian Mines to acquire High Grade Pamlico gold property in Nevada

Colombian Mines : Colombian Mines signs definitive agreement to acquire High Grade pamlico gold property in Nevada . Agreement for an initial option to purchase property for US $ 7 million or an early exercise option of US $ 4 million .Colombian Mines has exclusive option to purchase an undivided 100% interest in property subject to a 4% net smelter return royalty.

Klondex Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Klondex Mines Ltd : Klondex reports strong second quarter 2016 results; achieves record revenue and operating cash flow . Klondex Mines Ltd says maintaining targeted annual production costs and geo production . Expect to produce 8,000 - 12,000 gold ounces during H2 of 2016 from a combination of processing gold in tailings and test stope mining . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenues $48 million versus $41.5 million .Q2 earnings per share $0.05.

Klondex to acquire the hollister mine

Klondex Mines Ltd : Klondex announces agreement to acquire the hollister mine and c$100 million subscription receipt offering . Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund cash purchase price of acquisition . To acquire carlin interest for $63 million payable to waterton in cash, $17 million payable by delivery of secured promissory note . Company has agreed to acquire from waterton all of membership interests of carlin resources, llc . To use net proceeds of offering for exploration growth at hollister mine, esmeralda mine and development at hollister mine .To acquire carlin interest for payment of issuance on acquisition closing by company to waterton of 5 million warrants.

Klondex reiterates 2016 production guidance

Klondex Mines Ltd : Klondex reports record quarterly production of 41,436 GEOs .Says reiterates its 2016 production guidance of 145,000 to 150,000 GEOs.

Klondex says expect to recover 8,000 - 12,000 gold ounces in 2016 from mine in Manitoba

Klondex Mines Ltd : Remain on track to announce a production decision in second half of this year . Says expect to recover between 8,000 - 12,000 gold ounces in 2016 .Klondex provides update on Canadian operations; tailings reprocessing project underway.

Klondex Mines Q1 basic loss per share $0.01

Klondex Mines Ltd : FY2016 earnings per share view c$0.17, revenue view c$196.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly basic loss per share $0.01 . Sold 31,172 gold equivalent ounces in quarter . Qtrly revenues $35.5 million versus $38.1 million . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01, revenue view c$50.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Klondex Reports First Quarter 2016 Results; Remains Well-Positioned to achieve full-year guidance.

Klondex Mines Ltd gives FY 2016 production guidance

Klondex Mines Ltd:Says FY 2016 production target range of 145,000-150,000 GEOs in the aggregate from its Midas Mine and Fire Creek Project, both of which are located in Northern Nevada.