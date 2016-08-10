Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)

Kelt Exploration Ltd : Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016 . Quarterly FFO per share c$0.07 . Quarterly revenue c$40.7 million . Sees 2016 funds from operations of $54.0 million ($0.31 per share, diluted), up 8% from previous guidance . Sees 2016 capital expenditures, including acquisitions, of $87.0 million, up 5% from previous guidance .Average production for three months ended june 30, 2016 was 20,208 boe per day, up 4%.