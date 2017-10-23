Kernel Holding SA (KER.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kernel Holding FY 2016/2017 net profit down at $176.2 mln

Oct 23 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA ::FY 2016/2017 REVENUE $2.17 BILLION VERSUS $1.99 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2016/2017 EBITDA $319.2 MILLION VERSUS $346.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2016/2017 NET PROFIT $176.2 MILLION VERSUS $225.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2016/2017 WERE UNDERMINED BY CONTINUOUS WEAKNESS IN THE CRUSHING BUSINESS WITH CRUSHING MARGINS AT HISTORICALLY LOW LEVELS.INTENDS TO RECOMMEND FY 2016/2017 DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE.DECLARES FY 2021 EBITDA AT $500 MILLION.

Kernel Holding approves FY dividend of $0.25 per share

Kernel Holding SA :Said on Monday that its annual general meeting of shareholders approved FY 2015/2016 dividend of $0.25 per share.

Kernel Holding SA divests oilseed crushing plants in southern Russia

Kernel Holding SA:Divested two oilseed crushing plants located in southern Russia for RUB 800 million paid in cash by the buyer.The plants have a total crushing capacity of 200,000 tons of sunflower seed per year.

Kernel Holding SA to acquire oilseed crushing plant for USD 96 million

Kernel Holding SA:announces it has entered, on Feb. 25 into binding documentation to acquire assets of an oilseed crushing plant for USD 95.8 million.The assets will be acquired through an assignment agreement with a Ukrainian bank, payable in arrears over five years.