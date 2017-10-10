Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron.Keyera Corp - has entered into a 20-year midstream agreement with chevron canada limited.Keyera Corp - agreement is for co to fractionate and handle natural gas liquids from Chevron's Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta.Keyera Corp - agreement includes an area of dedication that is in excess of 230,000 gross operated acres and also includes take-or-pay commitments.Keyera Corp - under terms of agreement, Chevron will deliver approximately 50% of its natural gas liquids from area of dedication to Keyera.
Keyera Corp : Keyera Corp. announces year end 2016 results . Keyera Corp - announced plans to construct a new NGL gathering pipeline system that will provide producers in West Central Alberta . In 2017, Keyera expects to invest growth capital of between $600 million and $700 million . Keyera - estimated $147 million keylink system is targeted to be operational by mid-2018 . Keyera - project to expand liquids handling capacity at simonette gas plant to meet customers' growing needs . Keyera - project is estimated to cost $100 million and to be operational by mid-2018 .Keyera corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19.
Keyera Corp : Keyera announces dividend increase and August dividend .Increasing its cash dividend by 6% from 12.5 cents per common share to 13.25 cents per common share.
Keyera Corp : Keyera Corp announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.34 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Increasing dividend by 6 pct from $0.125 per share per month to $0.1325 per share per month.
Keyera Corp : Says entering into a private placement of 10 year and 12-year senior unsecured notes totaling CAD$300 million . Proceeds from notes will be used to repay short-term debt incurred to execute keyera's capital program . Keyera Corp says private placement notes with a group of institutional investors in canada and united states . Interest will be paid semi-annually. . Notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$200 million bearing interest at 3.96% and maturing on october 13, 2026 .Keyera corp says notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$100 million bearing interest at 4.11% and maturing on october 13, 2028.
Bellatrix Exploration Ltd : Bellatrix announces the sale of a 35 percent interest in the Bellatrix Alder Flats plant . Following completion of transaction, Bellatrix will retain a 25 percent interest in alder flats plant . Co will also have option to reacquire a 5 percent interest in Alder Flats plant near end of final year of agreement at a cost of $8 million .Intends to use cash proceeds from transaction to partially repay indebtedness outstanding under its syndicated credit facilities.
Keyera Corp: Keyera to acquire an additional ownership interest in the Alder Flats Gas Plant . Deal for $112.5 million . Upon closing, Keyera will own 70% of facilities while Bellatrix will continue to be an owner and operator of facilities . Keyera Corp says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Keyera's distributable cash flow per share . Total consideration includes additional working interest in facilities, a 10-year take-or-pay commitment, an area dedication agreement .Total consideration also includes prepayment of 35% of estimated future construction costs of phase 2 of alder flats plant.
Keyera Corp : Keyera announces C$60 million note issue under private shelf agreement . C$30 million notes will have coupon rate 3.50 pct, maturing on June 16, 2023, C$30 million notes will have coupon rate 4.15 pct, maturing on June 16, 2026 .Proceeds from notes will be used to repay short-term indebtedness under Keyera's credit facilities.
Keyera Corp : Keyera enters into Montney area midstream agreements . Expects total cost of project to be approximately $600 million, with operations of first phase targeted to start up in mid-2019 . Project will be designed to process up to 300 million cubic feet per day of sour gas and 25,000 barrels per day of field condensate . Is also evaluating options for a pipeline connection to Keyera's Wapiti raw gas gathering pipeline and Simonette gas plant . Gas processing facilities are expected to be constructed in phases of 150 million cubic feet per day of capacity . Acquired main project site, all third-party engineering work completed for project to date and acid gas injection well for about $19 million .Is also negotiating with other producers in area to commit additional volumes.
Keyera Corp : Keyera corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results . Q1 earnings per share c$0.41 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
