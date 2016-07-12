Edition:
United Kingdom

Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

KGF.L on London Stock Exchange

303.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
303.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
10,617,301
52-wk High
371.20
52-wk Low
269.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kingfisher says to buy back shares worth up to 25 mln stg
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Kingfisher Plc : Share repurchase programme . Aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under programme will be no greater than 25 mln stg . Begun a discretionary programme to purchase shares for cancellation, during period commencing on July 13 2016 and ends no later than July 29 .All shares acquired under programme will be no more than 159,090,909 shares.  Full Article

Kingfisher Q1 underlying sales up 3.6 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Kingfisher Plc : Q1 sales of £2.7 billion, +3.6% lfl . Trading in line with expectations . We continue to feel confident in our ability to deliver our plan . France total sales +2.2% (lfl +0.2%) . UK & Ireland total sales +1.2%. Lfl +6.2% . Sales in Poland +12.6% (lfl +10.8%) .Sales in Russia -5.7% (lfl -4.5%).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Kingfisher PLC News

Husqvarna warns on sales as it reduces ties with major U.S. client

STOCKHOLM Sweden's Husqvarna said on Monday net sales in its Consumer Brands Division would take a 1 billion Swedish crown (£108.97 million) hit next year as it cuts back business with a major U.S. client.

» More KGF.L News

Market Views

» More KGF.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials