Kier Group PLC (KIE.L)
1,063.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,063.00
--
--
--
--
322,761
1,505.00
1,058.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kier completes 75 mln stg disposal of Mouchel Consulting to WSP Global
Kier Group Plc
Kier Group says has not seen any Brexit impact
Kier Group Plc
Kier Group says EU referendum result has had no impact on business to date
Kier Group Plc
Kier Group PLC receives highways England area 7 contract
Kier Group PLC:Confirms that it has been selected by Highways England as the preferred supplier for design services in the Highways England Area 7 covering the East Midlands.Says the new contract, which is additional to Kier's existing Highways England contracts, is worth up to £50 mln pounds over a five-year period, commencing 1 July 2016. Full Article
Debt-laden Carillion weighs share sale after warning again on results
Britain's Carillion made its second profit warning this year and said it may need to sell shares to shore up its balance sheet, dealing a fresh blow to the construction and support services group's already weakened shares.
- Should you buy 6% yielders BP plc, TUI Travel plc, Kier Group plc and Aberdeen Asset Management plc?
- Are Clarkson plc, RM plc, Hargreaves Services plc and Kier Group plc buys after today's updates?
- Can you afford to miss these 5%+ yielders?
- Buckle up! 4 FTSE 250 fireworks you MUST check out
- Why Kier Group plc, Ted Baker plc & Spire Healthcare Group PLC Are Stunning Growth Picks
- Should You Invest In Dividend Destroyers Rio Tinto plc, Barratt Developments Plc And Kier Group plc?