Edition:
United Kingdom

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (KIMBERA.MX)

KIMBERA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

33.20MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$33.17
Open
$33.97
Day's High
$33.97
Day's Low
$33.00
Volume
4,662,243
Avg. Vol
3,175,759
52-wk High
$43.49
52-wk Low
$32.01

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico to buy 50 pct of 4e
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV : Said on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire 50 percent of 4e, a company from the liquid soap business .The transaction, for an undisclosed amount, is expected to close in the second half of 2016, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV News

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico to invest $250 mln in plant expansion

MEXICO CITY, June 13 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico said on Tuesday that it will invest around $250 million over the next four years to expand its plant in Morelia, the capital of the western state of Michoacan.

» More KIMBERA.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials