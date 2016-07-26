Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anglo American reports 6 pct rise in Q3 total production

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc ::ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 DIAMOND PRODUCTION ‍9.2​ MILLION CARATS VERSUS 6.3 MILLION CARATS IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 COPPER PRODUCTION FROM RETAINED OPERATIONS ‍147,300​ TONNES VERSUS 139,800 TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 PLATINUM PRODUCTION ‍621​ KOZ VERSUS 619 KOZ IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 IRON ORE PRODUCTION FROM KUMBA ‍11.5​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 11.8 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 IRON ORE PRODUCTION FROM MINAS-RIO ‍4.2​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 4.5 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - FOR DE BEERS ‍FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE HAS BEEN REVISED TO ABOUT 33 MILLION CARATS​.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 EXPORT METALLURGICAL COAL PRODUCTION ‍5.5​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 5.1 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - FOR COPPER ‍FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE HAS BEEN TIGHTENED TO 570,000 - 580,000 TONNES​.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 EXPORT THERMAL COAL PRODUCTION ‍6.3​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 7.4 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 NICKEL PRODUCTION ‍11,200​ TONNES VERSUS 11,300 TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - FOR PLATINUM ‍PRODUCTION GUIDANCE (METAL IN CONCENTRATE) HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 2.30 - 2.35 MILLION OUNCES​.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - ‍FOR IRON ORE BRAZIL FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 16-18 MILLION TONNES (WET BASIS).​.

Anglo American sees $143 mln in H1 underlying earnings from Kumba Iron Ore Ltd

Anglo American Plc :Will report underlying earnings in respect of Kumba Iron Ore Limited of $143 million for six months ended 30 June 2016.

Kumba Iron Ore says H1 HEPS up 20 pct to 9.41 rand

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd : JSE: KIO - reviewed interim financial results for the six months ended June 30 2016 and changes in directorate . Says heps of r3 billion, r9.41 per share, up 20% . Says balance sheet strengthened to net cash position of r548 million . Says substantial r3.1 billion reduction in controllable costs . Production and waste is expected to be about 27 mt and about 150 mt from 2017 - 2020, respectively. . Full year guidance has therefore been reduced to about 38 - 39 mt compared to previous guidance of 40 mt . Iron ore prices are expected to remain under pressure in short to medium term . H1 production reduced by 21% to 17.8 mt consistent with revised sishen mine plan . No interim dividend . Average index iron ore prices (cfr china 62% fe) in first half of 2016 were down 13%, from $60/tonne in 1h 2015 to $52/tonne . Says 61% reduction in capital expenditure to r1.3 billion . Says now much more resilient and better positioned for lower prices. . Estimated capital expenditure for second modular plant at sishen is expected to be about r400 - r600 million . Targets a cash breakeven price of between $32-$40/tonne cfr for 2016. Volatility in non-controllable costs anticipated to continue.

Anglo American says Themba Mkhwanazi appointed CEO of Kumba Iron Ore

Anglo American Plc : Appointment of Themba Mkhwanazi as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore Limited . July Ndlovu appointed ceo of anglo american's coal business in south africa, to replace Themba Mkhwanazi .Appointments of Mkhwanazi will take effect on 1 september 2016.

Anglo American cuts FY copper, iron ore Brazil production guidance

Anglo American Plc : Anglo american q2 production report . Q2 platinum production (expressed as metal in concentrate) (2) increased by 1% to 585,700 ounces . Q2 copper production from retained operations decreased by 8% to 144,200 tonnes . Q2 iron ore production from kumba decreased by 15% to 8.9 million tonnes as sishen restructured . Q2 iron ore production from minas-rio increased by 91% to 3.5 million tonnes (wet basis) as operation continues its ramp-up. . Q2 export metallurgical coal production increased by 4% to 5.5 million tonnes . Q2 export thermal coal production decreased by 6% to 8.1 million tonnes . Full year copper production guidance cut to 570,000 - 600,000 tonnes for 2017 (previously 590,000 - 620,000 tonnes) . Full year copper guidance cut owing to severe winter weather experienced at los bronces during quarter . Q2 manganese ore production was broadly in line with q2 2015 . Q2 diamond production decreased by 19% to 6.4 million carats . Q2 nickel production increased by 76% to 11,100 tonnes following successful completion of barro alto furnace rebuilds in 2015 . Full year copper production guidance has been revised down to 570,000 - 600,000 tonnes for 2016 (previously 600,000 - 630,000 tonnes).

Kumba Iron Ore Q2 production decreases by 15 pct

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd : Production decreased by 15 pct to 8.9 mt consistent with revised sishen mine plan for the quarter ended June 30 .Quarterly total sales of 9.7 mt (0.8 mt higher than production), a 26 pct decrease as stock levels reduced further.

Kumba Iron Ore sees H1 HEPS between 14 pct and 23 pct higher

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd : H1 HEPS is likely to be between r8.95 and r9.65, representing an increase of between 14 pct and 23 pct .Expected increase in earnings largely attributable to derecognition of deferred tax asset of r617 million in comparative period.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd - Job cuts to escalate in South African mines as global economy slows - Reuters

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd:Job losses in South Africa's mining sector are likely to accelerate with mining companies such as Glencore and Anglo American battling to cope with a global commodity price slump - RTRS.The government has warned that 32,000 workers in the sector could lose their jobs as metals prices fall due to slowing economic growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Industry officials predict more than 50,000 job cuts.Companies in the industry, which employs about 500,000 people and contributes around 7 percent to South Africa's GDP, say they have little choice but to cut jobs and close struggling mines to cope.But with more than a quarter of the working population unemployed the job losses could trigger labour unrest and erode support for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in local government polls expected after May.Roger Baxter, chief executive of the Chamber of Mines, which groups mining firms, said the industry shed around 47,000 jobs between 2012 and the first quarter of 2015.Anglo American Platinum , and Kumba Iron Ore have announced they will cut thousands of jobs in South Africa.Besides cutting jobs Lonmin LMI.L is closing shafts after issuing a rights issue to shore up its balance sheet. CEO Ben Magara has said he will not shy away from a takeover or merger.Miner and trader Glencore is also considering closing its Eland platinum mine in South Africa, putting just under 1,000 jobs there at risk.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd to restructure Sishen Mine

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd:Sishen Iron Ore Company (PTY) Ltd, an operating company of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, today commenced a consultation process in terms of section 189 and 189A of Labour Relations Act​.Consultation about workforce reductions follows a decision to restructure Sishen Mine to a lower cost pit configuration.This was necessitated by sharply lower iron ore prices and both increased capital costs and increased operating expenses​.Restructuring of mine will impact approximately 2,633 Kumba employees.Contractors at mine have commenced with their restructuring process and approximately 1,300 contractors will be affected​.SIOC is conducting extensive consultations with all stakeholders.New Sishen mine plan significantly reduces mining and production activities and necessitates a re-evaluation of equipment and workforce needed to support a smaller, more focused operation​.Kumba will engage and update all stakeholders as necessary​.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd tells union to brace for lay-offs - Reuters

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd:Kumba Iron Ore has told South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) it will issue lay-off notices this year if low prices persist for the steel-making ingredient, the union's general secretary said on Wednesday. - RTRS."The price has put them in dire straights and there is a prospect of them issuing a Section 189 notice at Sishen mine," NUM General Secretary David Sipunzi told Reuters. - RTRS.He was referring to the regulatory process South African employers must follow before they lay off staff. "They have been trying to sensitise us to this possibility. If the price remains like this for a few months they will have no choice but to issue a Section 189," he said - RTRS.Lay-offs are a politically thorny issue in South Africa, where the jobless rate is around 25 percent and local elections are expected this year. The NUM is also a key political ally of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) - RTRS.Sipunzi said he expected to see more lay-off notices this year from other sectors but the union wanted to work with companies to find ways to minimise job cuts. - RTRS.In line with other commodities, prices for iron ore have been sliding due to oversupply and slowing economic growth in China, the world's bigest metals consumer - RTRS.