Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd - Job cuts to escalate in South African mines as global economy slows - Reuters
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd:Job losses in South Africa's mining sector are likely to accelerate with mining companies such as Glencore and Anglo American battling to cope with a global commodity price slump - RTRS.The government has warned that 32,000 workers in the sector could lose their jobs as metals prices fall due to slowing economic growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Industry officials predict more than 50,000 job cuts.Companies in the industry, which employs about 500,000 people and contributes around 7 percent to South Africa's GDP, say they have little choice but to cut jobs and close struggling mines to cope.But with more than a quarter of the working population unemployed the job losses could trigger labour unrest and erode support for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in local government polls expected after May.Roger Baxter, chief executive of the Chamber of Mines, which groups mining firms, said the industry shed around 47,000 jobs between 2012 and the first quarter of 2015.Anglo American Platinum , and Kumba Iron Ore have announced they will cut thousands of jobs in South Africa.Besides cutting jobs Lonmin LMI.L is closing shafts after issuing a rights issue to shore up its balance sheet. CEO Ben Magara has said he will not shy away from a takeover or merger.Miner and trader Glencore is also considering closing its Eland platinum mine in South Africa, putting just under 1,000 jobs there at risk. Full Article
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd:Sishen Iron Ore Company (PTY) Ltd, an operating company of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, today commenced a consultation process in terms of section 189 and 189A of Labour Relations Act.Consultation about workforce reductions follows a decision to restructure Sishen Mine to a lower cost pit configuration.This was necessitated by sharply lower iron ore prices and both increased capital costs and increased operating expenses.Restructuring of mine will impact approximately 2,633 Kumba employees.Contractors at mine have commenced with their restructuring process and approximately 1,300 contractors will be affected.SIOC is conducting extensive consultations with all stakeholders.New Sishen mine plan significantly reduces mining and production activities and necessitates a re-evaluation of equipment and workforce needed to support a smaller, more focused operation.Kumba will engage and update all stakeholders as necessary. Full Article
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd:Kumba Iron Ore has told South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) it will issue lay-off notices this year if low prices persist for the steel-making ingredient, the union's general secretary said on Wednesday. - RTRS."The price has put them in dire straights and there is a prospect of them issuing a Section 189 notice at Sishen mine," NUM General Secretary David Sipunzi told Reuters. - RTRS.He was referring to the regulatory process South African employers must follow before they lay off staff. "They have been trying to sensitise us to this possibility. If the price remains like this for a few months they will have no choice but to issue a Section 189," he said - RTRS.Lay-offs are a politically thorny issue in South Africa, where the jobless rate is around 25 percent and local elections are expected this year. The NUM is also a key political ally of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) - RTRS.Sipunzi said he expected to see more lay-off notices this year from other sectors but the union wanted to work with companies to find ways to minimise job cuts. - RTRS.In line with other commodities, prices for iron ore have been sliding due to oversupply and slowing economic growth in China, the world's bigest metals consumer - RTRS. Full Article
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo American, and a major union have signed a three year wage deal giving workers an increase of much as a 10 percent a year, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday.