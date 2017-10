Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi AS (KLNMA.IS)

Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi : FY 2016 net profit of 71.1 million lira ($19.29 million) versus 62.7 million lira year ago . FY 2016 net interest income of 165.9 lira versus 145.7 million lira year ago .2016 non-performing loans at 125.8 million lira at the end of 2016 versus 107.5 million lira at the end of 2015.

Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi AS : To increase share capital to 500.0 million lira ($166.64 million) from 160.0 million lira through rights issue .To issue 34.0 billion shares at the nominal value of 0.01 lira per share.