Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)

Keller says awarded Abu Dhabi contract

Keller Group Plc : Announces that it has been awarded a major contract in abu dhabi . Work comprises ground improvement works and will be conducted in a 50-50 consortium. Total contract is valued at around £50m .Work is expected to commence imminently and to be completed by q3 2017.

Keller H1 revenue of 850 mln stg, up 12 pct

Keller Group Plc : Interim dividend up 5 percent to 9.25 penceper share . Operating profit before exceptional items 1 down 6% . Medium-Term objectives on track to deliver . Apac made a loss in period, due to market conditions and project delays, but we expect a return to profitability in second half of year. .Record first half revenue of £850m, up 12%.

Keller says on course to meet board's expectations for FY

Keller Group Plc : Has been no significant change in market trends since we reported group's 2015 results on 29 february . Both revenue and profit in four months to end of april are slightly above last year . At end of april, group order book of work to be undertaken over next 12 months, including acquisitions, was 15% higher year over year .Group remains on course to meet board's expectations for full year.

Keller Group buys warehousing facility for 62 mln stg

Keller Group Plc : Acquired freehold of a processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth, near Bristol, for £62m . Acquisiton from GJ3 limited and GJ4 Limited, . Pursuant to a settlement agreement in connection with previously announced contract dispute arising on a project completed in 2008 . Expects to recoup most, if not all, of purchase price on sale .Purchase has been largely financed by a new bank facility raised for this purpose.