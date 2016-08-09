Edition:
United Kingdom

Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)

KLR.L on London Stock Exchange

903.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
903.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
87,456
52-wk High
959.96
52-wk Low
660.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keller says awarded Abu Dhabi contract
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Keller Group Plc : Announces that it has been awarded a major contract in abu dhabi . Work comprises ground improvement works and will be conducted in a 50-50 consortium. Total contract is valued at around £50m .Work is expected to commence imminently and to be completed by q3 2017.  Full Article

Keller H1 revenue of 850 mln stg, up 12 pct
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Keller Group Plc : Interim dividend up 5 percent to 9.25 penceper share . Operating profit before exceptional items 1 down 6% . Medium-Term objectives on track to deliver . Apac made a loss in period, due to market conditions and project delays, but we expect a return to profitability in second half of year. .Record first half revenue of £850m, up 12%.  Full Article

Keller says on course to meet board's expectations for FY
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Keller Group Plc : Has been no significant change in market trends since we reported group's 2015 results on 29 february . Both revenue and profit in four months to end of april are slightly above last year . At end of april, group order book of work to be undertaken over next 12 months, including acquisitions, was 15% higher year over year .Group remains on course to meet board's expectations for full year.  Full Article

Keller Group buys warehousing facility for 62 mln stg
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Keller Group Plc : Acquired freehold of a processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth, near Bristol, for £62m . Acquisiton from GJ3 limited and GJ4 Limited, . Pursuant to a settlement agreement in connection with previously announced contract dispute arising on a project completed in 2008 . Expects to recoup most, if not all, of purchase price on sale .Purchase has been largely financed by a new bank facility raised for this purpose.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Keller Group PLC News

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised by the U.S. Food and Drug A

» More KLR.L News

Market Views

» More KLR.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials