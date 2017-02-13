KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Knr Constructions Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 306.7 million rupees versus profit 339.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 3.82 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees year ago.

Knr Constructions Ltd: Board approves sub division of equity shares .Split of nominal value of equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.

KNR Constructions Ltd :To consider sub-division of the nominal value of the equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.

KNR Constructions Ltd : KNR Constructions has received orders worth 13.35 bln rupees .

KNR Constructions Ltd : KNR Constructions has received provisional completion certificate for 75 % project length .

KNR Constructions Ltd : Receipt of orders worth of inr 4.15 billion from ministry of road transport and highways; order to be completed within 24 months .

KNR Constructions Ltd:Approved declaration of interim dividend of 1.00 Indian rupees per equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.