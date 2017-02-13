Edition:
KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)

KNRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

224.80INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.75 (+5.52%)
Prev Close
Rs213.05
Open
Rs213.00
Day's High
Rs226.75
Day's Low
Rs208.00
Volume
332,294
Avg. Vol
103,242
52-wk High
Rs235.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KNR Constructions Dec-qtr profit falls
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Knr Constructions Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 306.7 million rupees versus profit 339.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 3.82 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

KNR Constructions approves stock-split
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Knr Constructions Ltd: Board approves sub division of equity shares .Split of nominal value of equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.  Full Article

KNR Constructions to consider sub-division of equity shares
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

KNR Constructions Ltd :To consider sub-division of the nominal value of the equity shares of INR 10 per share to INR 2 per share.  Full Article

KNR Constructions gets orders worth 13.35 bln rupees
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

KNR Constructions Ltd : KNR Constructions has received orders worth 13.35 bln rupees .  Full Article

KNR Constructions receives provisional completion certificate for 75 % project length
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

KNR Constructions Ltd : KNR Constructions has received provisional completion certificate for 75 % project length .  Full Article

KNR Constructions gets orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

KNR Constructions Ltd : Receipt of orders worth of inr 4.15 billion from ministry of road transport and highways; order to be completed within 24 months .  Full Article

KNR Constructions Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

KNR Constructions Ltd:Approved declaration of interim dividend of 1.00 Indian rupees per equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

