Coca-Cola Co (KO.N)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co ::Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.37/share.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan says Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited to increase voting power to 13.8 pct

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc <2579.T>:* Says Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited will increase voting power in the co to 13.8 percent (28 million shares) from 6.2 percent (12.5 million shares) and become top shareholder of the co .

Arca Continental and Coca-Cola set new dairy plant in Ecuador

June 29 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co :Arca continental and Coca-Cola boost the dairy industry in Ecuador.Coca-Cola co says $100 million were invested in new plant, doubling production capacity of Tonicorp.Tonicorp plant will allow company to double its production capacity, to reach up to 150 million dairy product liters per year.

The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation

May 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co : :The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation.Coca-Cola Co - offer and solicitation is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. New york city time, on June 20, 2017.Coca-Cola Co - offer and solicitation consists of an offer to purchase any and all of 11 series of outstanding notes of CCR.Coca-Cola Co - approximately $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of ccr notes are currently outstanding.

Coca-Cola Co :Coca-Cola - On Feb 15, compensation committee adopted a clawback policy for awards under Coca-Cola Company performance incentive plan - SEC Filing.

Coca-Cola COO - "In the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"

Coca-Cola Co : On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape . On conf call- in Q4 macro conditions worsened in Brazil, we focused on resetting price package architecture to support affordability . COO Quincey- expect overall environment in 2017 to be similar to 2016 . COO - "in the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume" . COO - In the US, focusing on smaller packages, focusing on higher value categories or subcategories across north america . COO - no calorie colas exceed growth of sparkling and actually exceed growth of our total portfolio in most of our other categories . No calorie colas in good mid-single digits growth as we exited 2016 . COO - "we expect the short-term disruptions (due to demonetization in India) to kind of tail off as we come into 2017 though not from January 1." . Coo- commodity environment was relatively benign in 2016, expect the same in 2017 Further company coverage: [KO.N] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Coca-Cola Co : The Coca-Cola Company announces senior leadership succession plan . Says Quincey will succeed Kent as CEO, effective May 1, 2017 . Intends to nominate Quincey to stand for election as a director at 2017 annual shareowners meeting in April . Coca-Cola Co - Warren Buffett says "I know James and like him, and believe company has made a smart investment in its future with his selection" . Coca-Cola Co - James Quincey to succeed Muhtar Kent as chief executive officer in May 2017 .Coca-Cola Co - Muhtar Kent will continue as chairman of board of directors.

Dunkin' Donuts to launch ready-to-drink coffee in the U.S. in 2017

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc: Dunkin' Donuts to launch ready-to-drink coffee in 2017 . Says Coca-Cola Company will manufacture, distribute and sell product . Will launch a line of Dunkin' Donuts branded ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee beverages in United States in early 2017 . Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed .Will equally share with U.S. franchisees its profits from sales of ready-to-drink coffee via outlets outside of restaurants.

Coca Cola HBC Lithuania unit to sell 50 pct Neptunas stake to Coca-Cola Co

Coca Cola HBC AG : CCHBC Lithuania has entered into a binding agreement for sale of 50 pct of Neptunas' share capital to Coca-Cola Company . Deal is expected to complete in Q4 of 2016 .Says the consideration for transaction is approximately 10 mln euros.

Fitch rates Coca-Cola's benchmark Euro notes 'A+'

Fitch: Fitch Rates Coca-Cola's benchmark Euro notes 'A+'; Outlook negative .Fitch on Coca-Cola - Negative outlook reflects elevated leverage (on both gross and supplemental net leverage basis) which is high for current ratings.