Kaufman & Broad SA (KOF.PA)

Kaufman & Broad : Private Equity fund PAI Partners announces the disposal of of 17.74 percent stake in real estate company kaufman & broad to institutional investors. . PAI Partners will retain about 17.70 percent of Kaufman & Broad. . BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement. Further company coverage: [KOF.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Kaufman & Broad SA : Reports 9 month revenue of 835.3 million euros ($938.5 million) versus 696.3 million euros a year ago . 9 month adjusted EBIT is 70.9 million euros versus 51.6 million euros a year ago . 9 month net income group share is 27.8 million euros versus 19.5 million euros a year ago . 9 month gross margin is 158.3 million euros versus 132.2 million euros a year ago . Confirms 2016 target of gross margin rate about 19 pct of consolidated revenue .Expects for 2016 consolidated revenue growth of above 10 pct.

Kaufman & Broad SA : Positive full-year outlook confirmed . Total order backlog: up 15.5 pct . H1 attributable net income was 18.1 million euros ($20.1 million) versus 12.0 million euros in first half of 2015 . H1 current operating income 45.6 million euros versus 29.8 million euros year ago . H1 total revenues totaled 574.8 million euros (excluding VAT), down 23.5 pct compared to first half of 2015 . For the 2016 FY the group estimates that its consolidated revenues should grow by over 10 pct . Group's net debt should remain close to the level reached on May 31, 2016 .Confirms target gross margin rate of about 19 pct of consolidated revenues, with adjusted EBIT margin of about 8.5 pct of consolidated revenues.

Kaufman & Broad SA : Announced on Thursday Goldman Sachs the exercise in full of the over-allotment option in relation to the sale by Financiere Gaillon 8 of part of its stake in Kaufman & Broad .Over-allotment exercised by Goldman Sachs, on behalf of the Joint Bookrunners, represents 814,376 additional existing shares at a placement price of 31.50 euros ($35.83) per share.

Kaufman & Broad SA:Success of the sale by Financière Gaillon 8 (FG8) of part of its interest in Kaufman & Broad.Placement price: 31.50 euros per share.Sale of Kaufman & Broad shares for an amount of about 257 million euros (i.e. 8,143,758 shares).After placement and purchases, FG8 will hold 35.76 pct of Kaufman & Broad's share capital.

Kaufman & Broad SA:Financière Gaillon 8 launches disposal of part of its stake in Kaufman & Broad ( (i.e. between 39.8 pct and 35.3 pct of Kaufman & Broad's share capital based on the low end and the high end of the indicative price range of the placement).Financière Gaillon 8 launches sale of Kaufman & Broad shares for about 257 million euros, reflecting 8,282,901 shares.Shares offered in a private placement to institutional investors by way of a bookbuilding.The placement amount may be increased to 282 million euros in case of full exercise of the over-allotment option on May 28, 2016 at the latest.Indicative price range of the placement comprised between 31 euros and 35 euros per share.Share buy-back by Kaufman & Broad (for an amount of 50 million euros) and purchase of Kaufman & Broad shares by Artimus Participations (for an amount of approximately 30 million euros) concurrently with the placement.After the placement and the above-mentioned purchases, Financière Gaillon 8 will hold between 34.9 pct and 41.1 pct of Kaufman & Broad’s share capital.

Kaufman & Broad SA:Announced on Monday the conclusion of a new 300 million euro Senior Facilities Agreement.Agreement is composed of syndicated loans under a Tranche A for a principal amount of 50 million euros, repayable in instalments and maturing in 2021.Agreement is composed of syndicated loans under a Tranche B for a principal amount of 150 million euros, repayable in instalments and maturing in 2021.Agreement is composed of a revolving credit facility for a principal amount of 100 million euros.The loans will be used to repay the loans made available under the senior facilities agreement concluded by the company on March 19, 2014.Agreement provides for an interest rate equal to EURIBOR plus a margin that will range from 2.50-2.75 pct/year for Tranche A and the Revolving Credit Facility and from 2.75-3.00 pct/year for Tranche B.Loans will also be used to finance the company's share buy-back for a maximum amount of 50 million euros Agreement is concluded with a syndicate of 8 international banks.

Kaufman & Broad SA:Confirms its outlook for 2016 financial year , in line with its strategic orientation and market estimates to date.Plans to pay in 2017 a dividend per share of EUR 1.85 with respect to year ended Nov. 30.

Kaufman & Broad SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 3.85 euros ($4.30) per share, including an interim dividend of 1.85 euros.

Kaufman & Broad SA:To propose interim dividend of 1.85 euro per share.