Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOFL.MX)

Coca-Cola Femsa says Q2 comparable revenue rose 9.1 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv : Qtrly comparable revenues grew 9.1 pct for Q2 of 2016 . Comparable earnings per share reached ps. 1.06 in Q2 . Qtrly comparable total revenues grew 9.1 pct to ps. 38,536 million .Qtrly reported earnings per share ps. 0.97 (ps. 9.65 per ads).  Full Article

Coca-Cola Co, Coca-Cola FEMSA to buy AdeS Soy-Based beverage biz from Unilever
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Coca-Cola Co : The Coca-Cola company and coca-cola femsa to acquire ades soy-based beverage business from unilever . Cola femsa sab de cv - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of coca-cola company, coca-cola femsa, and unilever . Cola femsa sab de cv says deal valued at us$ 575 million .Cola femsa sab de cv -ades business to become part of non-carbonated beverage platforms that coca-cola femsa shares with coca-cola co in its franchise territories.  Full Article

Fitch affirms credit ratings on Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV:Fitch Ratings has affirmed its national long and short-term credit ratings on company at AAA(mex) and F1+(mex), respectively.Fitch has affirmed Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on global scale and in foreign currency at A and IDR on global scale and in local currency at A.Outlook stable.  Full Article

Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 percent of Heineken for 2.5 billion euros

MEXICO CITY Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros (2.21 billion pounds).

