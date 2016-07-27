Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOFL.MX)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Coca-Cola Femsa says Q2 comparable revenue rose 9.1 pct
Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv
Coca-Cola Co, Coca-Cola FEMSA to buy AdeS Soy-Based beverage biz from Unilever
Coca-Cola Co : The Coca-Cola company and coca-cola femsa to acquire ades soy-based beverage business from unilever . Cola femsa sab de cv - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of coca-cola company, coca-cola femsa, and unilever . Cola femsa sab de cv says deal valued at us$ 575 million .Cola femsa sab de cv -ades business to become part of non-carbonated beverage platforms that coca-cola femsa shares with coca-cola co in its franchise territories. Full Article
Fitch affirms credit ratings on Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV
Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV:Fitch Ratings has affirmed its national long and short-term credit ratings on company at AAA(mex) and F1+(mex), respectively.Fitch has affirmed Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on global scale and in foreign currency at A and IDR on global scale and in local currency at A.Outlook stable. Full Article
Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 percent of Heineken for 2.5 billion euros
MEXICO CITY Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros (2.21 billion pounds).