Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)
KORDS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.17TRY
22 Oct 2017
7.17TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-0.97%)
-0.07TL (-0.97%)
Prev Close
7.24TL
7.24TL
Open
7.22TL
7.22TL
Day's High
7.24TL
7.24TL
Day's Low
7.14TL
7.14TL
Volume
749,135
749,135
Avg. Vol
1,005,075
1,005,075
52-wk High
9.09TL
9.09TL
52-wk Low
5.51TL
5.51TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives 2016 revenue growth outlook in line with analysts' estimates-Reuters
Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:See 10-20 percent growth in 2016 revenue provided that depending on the price of oil and derivative products- Reuters.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA growth at 10-20 percent.Foresees advantages arisen from currencies of developing countries where it operates to have positive impact on profitability.FY 2016 revenue growth at 19 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
BRIEF-Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Q2 net profit down at 27.0 million lira
* Q2 REVENUE OF 607.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 472.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO