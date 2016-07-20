Korian SA (KORI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Korian H1 revenue rises 16.3% to 1.47 billion

Korian : H1 2016 revenue of €1,470.4 million ($1.62 billion),(+16.3) . On 22 July, Korian will distribute a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, with an option for payment in newly issued shares .Reiterates its 2016 full-year revenue target around EUR 3 billion.

Korian signs partnership Famileo

Korian Sa :Korian signs partnership with start-up, Famileo, to increase resident-family communication.

Korian announces proposed acquisition in Belgium

Korian : Korian announces a proposed acquisition in Belgium . Announced signing of proposed acquisition of Belgian group, Foyer de Lork . As part of transaction, Korian expects to retain ownership of 4 facilities while other facilities in network would be sold . This transaction will be financed with cash from Korian and available bank credit lines .Transaction is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis in 2016.

Korian confirms all 2016 objectives

Korian SA:Confirms all 2016 objectives.

Korian comments on FY 2016 guidance; proposes dividend

Korian SA:FY 2016 objectives: revenue close to 3 billion euro and an EBITDA margin close to FY 2015 level.A stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share is proposed.FY 2016 revenue 2.97 billion euros - thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Korian gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Korian SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue close to 3 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue 2.93 bln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Laurent Lemaire appointed Korian CFO

Korian SA:Laurent Lemaire is appointed chief financial officer of the Korian group.‍Laurent Lemaire will take up his position at latest on March 1, 2016.

Korian CFO Jean-Brieuc le Tinier to leave company

Korian SA:Jean-Brieuc le Tinier, Group Chief Financial Officer announced that he would leave Korian by Dec. 31, 2015.In meantime, Didier Laurens is fulfilling group CFO position on an interim basis.

Korian SA appoints Sophie Boissard as Chief Executive Officer

Korian SA:Decided unanimously to appoint Sophie Boissard as the Group's Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase in the Group's growth strategy.Says Sophie Boissard will take up her position on 26 January 2016.Board of Directors removed Yann Coléou as Chief Executive Officer.

Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha

Korian SA:Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha GmbH and pursues its growth strategy in Germany.Acquisition of Casa Reha, third-largest operator of nursing homes in Germany.Accretive impact from 2016.Step towards achieving 3 billion euros target in 2017.Acquisition will be financed through Korian`s cash and undrawn credit lines.Synergies expected from this transaction have been identified and are estimated at c. 5 million euros on a full-year basis.