Korian SA (KORI.PA)

KORI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

27.62EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.45 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
€28.08
Open
€28.10
Day's High
€28.11
Day's Low
€27.52
Volume
54,962
Avg. Vol
124,363
52-wk High
€32.13
52-wk Low
€23.76

Korian H1 revenue rises 16.3% to 1.47 billion
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Korian : H1 2016 revenue of €1,470.4 million ($1.62 billion),(+16.3) . On 22 July, Korian will distribute a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, with an option for payment in newly issued shares .Reiterates its 2016 full-year revenue target around EUR 3 billion.  Full Article

Korian signs partnership Famileo
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Korian Sa :Korian signs partnership with start-up, Famileo, to increase resident-family communication.  Full Article

Korian announces proposed acquisition in Belgium
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Korian : Korian announces a proposed acquisition in Belgium . Announced signing of proposed acquisition of Belgian group, Foyer de Lork . As part of transaction, Korian expects to retain ownership of 4 facilities while other facilities in network would be sold . This transaction will be financed with cash from Korian and available bank credit lines .Transaction is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis in 2016.  Full Article

Korian confirms all 2016 objectives
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Korian SA:Confirms all 2016 objectives.  Full Article

Korian comments on FY 2016 guidance; proposes dividend
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 

Korian SA:FY 2016 objectives: revenue close to 3 billion euro and an EBITDA margin close to FY 2015 level.A stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share is proposed.FY 2016 revenue 2.97 billion euros - thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.  Full Article

Korian gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Korian SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue close to 3 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue 2.93 bln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Laurent Lemaire appointed Korian CFO
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

Korian SA:Laurent Lemaire is appointed chief financial officer of the Korian group.‍Laurent Lemaire will take up his position at latest on March 1, 2016.  Full Article

Korian CFO Jean-Brieuc le Tinier to leave company
Tuesday, 1 Dec 2015 

Korian SA:Jean-Brieuc le Tinier, Group Chief Financial Officer announced that he would leave Korian by Dec. 31, 2015.In meantime, Didier Laurens is fulfilling group CFO position on an interim basis.  Full Article

Korian SA appoints Sophie Boissard as Chief Executive Officer
Wednesday, 18 Nov 2015 

Korian SA:Decided unanimously to appoint Sophie Boissard as the Group's Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase in the Group's growth strategy.Says Sophie Boissard will take up her position on 26 January 2016.Board of Directors removed Yann Coléou as Chief Executive Officer.  Full Article

Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

Korian SA:Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha GmbH and pursues its growth strategy in Germany.Acquisition of Casa Reha, third-largest operator of nursing homes in Germany.Accretive impact from 2016.Step towards achieving 3 billion euros target in 2017.Acquisition will be financed through Korian`s cash and undrawn credit lines.Synergies expected from this transaction have been identified and are estimated at c. 5 million euros on a full-year basis.  Full Article

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14

Sept 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

