Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (KOZAA.IS)

Metro Holding :Authorizes TARA Danışmanlık ve Finansal Projeler to start talks to buy all shares of Koza Ipek Holding which were seized by Saving Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS:Says unit ATP Insaat's media business has been terminated by sustaining their legal entities.Says ATP Insaat's media companies Bugun TV, Koza Basin Basim, Yasam TV and its unit Koza Prod, Rek-Tur and Ipek Online Bilisim's media activities has been terminated since those companies were reporting continuous loss.To terminate employment contracts of personnel after paying all legal claims.