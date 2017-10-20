Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KPN names Maximo Ibarra to succeed Eelco Blok as CEO

Oct 20 (Reuters) - KPN ::‍MAXIMO IBARRA TO SUCCEED EELCO BLOK AS CEO OF KPN AS PER 2018 AGM​.

KPN announces Eurobond and tender offer

Koninklijke KPN NV :Is targeting a maximum tender amount of 750 million euros ($837.9 million) across seven series of Euro denominated senior unsecured bonds maturing between 2017 and 2024.

KPN Q2 revenue of 1.68 billion euros, below Reuters estimates

KPN : Q2 adjusted EBITDA of 592 million euros ($650.9 million) versus 584 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 CAPEX 312 million euros versus 292 million euros in Reuters poll . Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015 . Q2 net profit 162 million euros versus 133 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 revenue 1.68 billion euros versus 1.70 billion euros in Reuters poll . KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of eur 10 cents in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter .Sees 2016 additional cash flow via dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefónica DeutschlandSees 2016 free cash flow (excluding. Tefd dividend) > 650 million euros.

KPN Ventures to invest in venture capital fund Cottonwood

Koninklijke KPN NV : KPN Ventures, the venturing arm of KPN, has entered into an agreement with the Cottonwood European Technology Fund (CETF) to become one of its cornerstone investors .CETF is a venture capital fund specialized in high-tech companies in an early stage of development.

Koninklijke KPN declares special interim dividend unconditional

Koninklijke KPN NV : Definitively proposes special interim dividend of 0.025 euro per share .During the Annual General Meeting of Telefonica Deutschland the proposed dividend was approved and KPN has received the amount of 110 million euros ($123.29 million).

Koninklijke KPN: KPN Ventures invests in EclecticIQ

Koninklijke KPN NV:KPN Ventures, the venturing arm of KPN, has invested in DUTCH cyber security company EclecticIQ, as part of 5.5 million euros series a investment round.

Koninklijke KPN comments on FY 2016 guidance

Koninklijke KPN NV:Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015.Sees 2016 capex around 1.2 billion euros.Sees 2016 free cash flow (excluding Telefonica Deutschland dividend) above 650 million euros.Additional cash flow via expected dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefonica Deutschland.Intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of 0.10 euros in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter.Will distribute 1.2 billion euros of the combined proceeds from the sale of base and c. 5 pct Telefonica Deutschland shares to shareholders via capital repayment of 0.28 euros per share.KPN expects to execute the capital repayment in June 2016.

Koninklijke KPN acquires remaining stake in RoutIt

Koninklijke KPN NV:Acquires remaining stake in ICT-service provider RoutIt.

Koninklijke KPN issues FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance

Koninklijke KPN NV:Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with FY 2015.Intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of 0.10 euros in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter.

KPN sells about 5.0 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland

Koninklijke KPN NV:KPN announces sale of part of its stake in Telefónica Deutschland AG.Sale of 150 million shares in Telefónica Deutschland representing approximately 5.0 pct of Telefónica Deutschland's outstanding share capital.Approximately 70 pct of proceeds to be returned to shareholders of KPN.KPN intends to distribute approximately 70 pct of the proceeds to its shareholders in 2016 as a dividend in the form of a capital repayment.As a result KPN's net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to be reduced by approximately 0.1x.Reiterates its intention to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euro in respect of 2015.